FESTIVAL LA SALVETAT EN SCENE Place Jean Jaurès La Salvetat-Saint-Gilles

La Salvetat-Saint-Gilles

FESTIVAL LA SALVETAT EN SCENE

Place Jean Jaurès PARC DU CHATEAU La Salvetat-Saint-Gilles Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03

fin : 2026-07-04

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Le parc du château accueillera la première édition du festival La Salvetat en Scène , un événement culturel porté par la commune avec l’ambition de proposer une programmation artistique interculturel, accessible et ouverte à tous. Le vivre ensemble en thématique principale.

Pendant deux soirées, artistes locaux, régionaux et internationaux se succèdent pour offrir au public un voyage musical entre musiques actuelles, sonorités métissées et découvertes artistiques. Un festival convivial et intergénérationnel, placé sous le signe de la diversité culturelle.

Bar et restauration Guinguette du château .

Place Jean Jaurès PARC DU CHATEAU La Salvetat-Saint-Gilles 31880 Haute-Garonne Occitanie culture@lasalvetat31.com

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English :

The castle grounds will host the firstedition of the “La Salvetat en Scène” festival, a cultural event organized by the municipality with the goal of offering an intercultural artistic program that is accessible and open to all. The theme is “living together.”

L’événement FESTIVAL LA SALVETAT EN SCENE La Salvetat-Saint-Gilles a été mis à jour le 2026-06-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE