Ginestas

FESTIVAL LA TEMPORA GALLOWSTREET

5 Chemin des Clergues Ginestas Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-16 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-16

Date(s) :

2026-07-16

Gallowstreet est une machine infernale cuivrée et composée de huit têtes, venues tout droit d’Amsterdam et qui propose des shows incandescents !

Les huit musiciens néerlandais s’inspirent du groove du hip hop, de l’hédonisme des clubs et de l’énergie du rock pour faire sonner leurs cuivres comme personne.

Avec la sortie de leur 5ème album A trip worth making (un voyage qui en vaut la peine) en 2024, Gallowstreet s’affirme un peu plus comme l’un des fers de lance d’une nouvelle génération de brass band en Europe. Le fruit d’un travail permanent sur de nouvelles expérimentations sonores au service de leur identité bien marquée.

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5 Chemin des Clergues Ginestas 11120 Aude Occitanie

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English :

Gallowstreet is a brassy, eight-headed infernal machine, straight from Amsterdam, delivering incandescent shows!

The eight Dutch musicians draw on the groove of hip hop, the hedonism of clubs and the energy of rock to make their brass sound like no other.

With the release of their 5th album, A trip worth making, in 2024, Gallowstreet are further establishing themselves as one of the spearheads of a new generation of brass bands in Europe. The fruit of constant work on new sonic experiments in the service of their distinctive identity.

L’événement FESTIVAL LA TEMPORA GALLOWSTREET Ginestas a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par