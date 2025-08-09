Festival Latcen Pas Saint-Urcize

Festival Latcen Pas Saint-Urcize samedi 9 août 2025.

Station de Ski de Saint-Urcize Saint-Urcize Cantal

Tarif : – – 28 EUR

REPAS + CONCERTS (enfants -12 ans 12€)

Début : Samedi 2025-08-09 10:00:00

fin : 2025-08-09 00:00:00

2025-08-09

12ème édition! Marché des artisans et producteurs en journée, animations GRATUITES pour toute la famille: tyrolienne, jeux en bois, et jeux gonflables, ferme des Z’animals, conférences, apéro, repas et concerts ROCK’n BLUES

Station de Ski de Saint-Urcize Saint-Urcize 15110 Cantal Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 23 52 75 secretariat.skiclub.sturcize@gmail.com

English :

12th edition! Craftsmen’s and producers’ market during the day, FREE entertainment for the whole family: zip-line, wooden games, inflatable games, Z’animals farm, conferences, aperitif, meal and ROCK’n BLUES concerts

German :

12. Ausgabe! Handwerker- und Produzentenmarkt tagsüber, KOSTENLOSE Unterhaltung für die ganze Familie: Seilbahn, Holzspiele und aufblasbare Spiele, Bauernhof der Z’animals, Vorträge, Aperitif, Essen und ROCK’n BLUES-Konzerte

Italiano :

12a edizione! Mercatino dell’artigianato e dei produttori durante il giorno, intrattenimento GRATUITO per tutta la famiglia: zip-line, giochi in legno e gonfiabili, fattoria Z’animals, conferenze, aperitivo, cena e concerti ROCK’n BLUES

Espanol :

¡12ª edición! Mercado de artesanos y productores durante el día, animaciones GRATUITAS para toda la familia: tirolina, juegos de madera e hinchables, granja de animales Z’animals, charlas, aperitivo, comida y conciertos ROCK’n BLUES

