FESTIVAL LE PLEIN DE SUPER Paimbœuf

Quai Sadi Carnot Paimbœuf Loire-Atlantique

Début : 2025-09-13 20:30:00
2025-09-13

La Boite Carré est installée à Paimboeuf !
Cette association, activée par Julie & Yan, présente son Plein de Super à Paimboeuf.

Festival de courts-métrages sélection internationale
1h à partir de 6 ans !

Quai Sadi Carnot Paimbœuf 44560 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire contact@laboitecarree.org

