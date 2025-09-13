FESTIVAL LE PLEIN DE SUPER Paimbœuf
FESTIVAL LE PLEIN DE SUPER Paimbœuf samedi 13 septembre 2025.
FESTIVAL LE PLEIN DE SUPER
Quai Sadi Carnot Paimbœuf Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-13 20:30:00
fin : 2025-09-13
Date(s) :
2025-09-13
La Boite Carré est installée à Paimboeuf !
Cette association, activée par Julie & Yan, présente son Plein de Super à Paimboeuf.
Festival de courts-métrages sélection internationale
1h à partir de 6 ans !
.
Quai Sadi Carnot Paimbœuf 44560 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire contact@laboitecarree.org
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement FESTIVAL LE PLEIN DE SUPER Paimbœuf a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par OT Saint Brevin