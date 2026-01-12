FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DES NOTES COQUELICOT DE FOGO Alairac

FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DES NOTES COQUELICOT DE FOGO

Avenue du stade Alairac Aude

Début : 2026-03-07 21:00:00

fin : 2026-03-07

2026-03-07

Concert-bal animé par Coquelicot de Fogo, phœnix féminin à trois têtes, qui doit son nom à la plante qui surgit dans les

flammes. Le groupe donne à entendre et à danser une musique pimentée et fleurie, aux parfums cosmopolites.

Repas possible sur place à 19h30.

Avenue du stade Alairac 11290 Aude Occitanie +33 6 68 88 45 22 leprintempsdesnotes@gmail.com

English :

Concert-bal with Coquelicot de Fogo, a three-headed female ph?nix named after the plant that emerges from the flames

flames. The group’s music is spicy, flowery and cosmopolitan.

Meals available on site at 7:30pm.

