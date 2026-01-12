FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DES NOTES COQUELICOT DE FOGO Alairac
FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DES NOTES COQUELICOT DE FOGO Alairac samedi 7 mars 2026.
FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DES NOTES COQUELICOT DE FOGO
Avenue du stade Alairac Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-07 21:00:00
fin : 2026-03-07
Date(s) :
2026-03-07
Concert-bal animé par Coquelicot de Fogo, phœnix féminin à trois têtes, qui doit son nom à la plante qui surgit dans les
flammes. Le groupe donne à entendre et à danser une musique pimentée et fleurie, aux parfums cosmopolites.
Repas possible sur place à 19h30.
.
Avenue du stade Alairac 11290 Aude Occitanie +33 6 68 88 45 22 leprintempsdesnotes@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Concert-bal with Coquelicot de Fogo, a three-headed female ph?nix named after the plant that emerges from the flames
flames. The group’s music is spicy, flowery and cosmopolitan.
Meals available on site at 7:30pm.
L’événement FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DES NOTES COQUELICOT DE FOGO Alairac a été mis à jour le 2026-01-12 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme