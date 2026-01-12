FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DES NOTES SHOWS DANSES HARMONIA APASIONA Alairac

FESTIVAL LE PRINTEMPS DES NOTES SHOWS DANSES HARMONIA APASIONA

2026-03-14 21:00:00

2026-03-14

2026-03-14

Shows de danses et animations dansées par les groupes APASIONA et la troupe HARMONIA

Apasiona, ce sont 9 femmes qui ont appris à se connaître, à danser ensemble et à évoluer en tant que groupe au fil des semaines. Des mois d’investissement, de complicité et de partage, pour réali- ser le rêve de danser ensemble sur scène.

La troupe Harmonia, c’est la rencontre de 6 danseuses de salsa toulousaines qui partagent la même passion depuis des années. On travaille dur mais toujours dans la bonne humeur, on crée une am- biance chaleureuse qui nous permet d’aller plus loin… et on aime mixer les influences pour créer une belle harmonie… Cette année nous vous présentons notre nouveau show, un mélange de cha- cha-cha et de salsa.

Avenue du Stade Alairac 11290 Aude Occitanie +33 6 68 88 45 22 leprintempsdesnotes@gmail.com

Dance shows and entertainment by the APASIONA groups and the HARMONIA troupe

Apasiona is a group of 9 women who have been getting to know each other, dancing together and evolving as a group over the weeks. Months of investment, complicity and sharing, to realize the dream of dancing together on stage.

The Harmonia troupe is a meeting of 6 salsa dancers from Toulouse who have been sharing the same passion for years. We work hard, but always in a good mood, creating a warm am- biance that allows us to go further… and we like to mix influences to create a beautiful harmony… This year we present our new show, a blend of cha-cha and salsa.

