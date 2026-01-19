FESTIVAL L’ÉPOPÉE LMA Carcassonne
FESTIVAL L’ÉPOPÉE LMA Carcassonne vendredi 27 février 2026.
135 ter Avenue Franklin Roosevelt Carcassonne Aude
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Début : 2026-02-27 20:00:00
fin : 2026-02-27
2026-02-27
Une base rap empreinte d’électro, de rock, de chanson française, des mots personnels qui deviennent une odyssée musicale universelle.
Blind test rap animé par Diego (bois vert)
135 ter Avenue Franklin Roosevelt Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 6 32 99 75 73 contact@11bouge.com
English :
A rap base infused with electro, rock and French chanson, personal words become a universal musical odyssey.
Blind test rap hosted by Diego (bois vert)
