FESTIVAL L’ÉPOPÉE LMA

135 ter Avenue Franklin Roosevelt Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-27 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-27

Date(s) :

2026-02-27

Une base rap empreinte d’électro, de rock, de chanson française, des mots personnels qui deviennent une odyssée musicale universelle.

Blind test rap animé par Diego (bois vert)

.

135 ter Avenue Franklin Roosevelt Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 6 32 99 75 73 contact@11bouge.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A rap base infused with electro, rock and French chanson, personal words become a universal musical odyssey.

Blind test rap hosted by Diego (bois vert)

L’événement FESTIVAL L’ÉPOPÉE LMA Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-01-19 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Carcassonne