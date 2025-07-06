FESTIVAL LES FANTAISIES POPULAIRES TRICOT Cenne-Monestiés 6 juillet 2025 15:30

Aude

FESTIVAL LES FANTAISIES POPULAIRES TRICOT Cenne-Monestiés Aude

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-06 15:30:00

fin : 2025-07-06 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-06

Tricot Kirn Compagnie

Deux frères se retrouvent dans un espace clos dans lequel l’environnement va les bousculer, les obligeant à trouver des solutions pour garder l’harmonie. De l’acrobatie surprenante, où les corps interfèrent, s’entremêlent.

Une recherche sur le mouvement de deux corps qui s’emboîtent, pour se plonger au cœur de leur relation.

Théo et Lucas Enriquez, frères jumeaux, pratiquent le cirque ensemble depuis l’âge de 8 ans. La Compagnie travaille essentiellement sur une approche acrobatique au sol explorée et utilisée comme point central d’étude et comme outils faisant parler le corps.

Tout public. Spectacle faisant l’objet d’une billetterie proposé dans le cadre du Festival des Fantaisies Populaires.

Cenne-Monestiés 11170 Aude Occitanie ciealeas.diff@gmail.com

English :

Knitting Kirn Compagnie

Two brothers find themselves in a confined space in which the environment is going to jostle them, forcing them to find solutions to maintain harmony. Surprising acrobatics, where bodies interfere and intermingle.

An investigation into the movement of two interlocking bodies, plunging us into the heart of their relationship.

Twin brothers Théo and Lucas Enriquez have been practicing circus together since the age of 8. The company’s main focus is on acrobatics on the ground, which are explored and used as a central point of study and as tools to make the body speak.

For all audiences. Ticketed show offered as part of the Festival des Fantaisies Populaires.

German :

Stricken Kirn Compagnie

Zwei Brüder finden sich in einem geschlossenen Raum wieder, in dem die Umgebung sie herumschubsen wird und sie dazu zwingt, Lösungen zu finden, um die Harmonie zu bewahren. Überraschende Akrobatik, bei der die Körper interferieren und sich ineinander verflechten.

Eine Suche nach der Bewegung zweier Körper, die sich ineinander verschachteln, um in das Herz ihrer Beziehung einzutauchen.

Théo und Lucas Enriquez, Zwillingsbrüder, üben seit ihrem achten Lebensjahr gemeinsam Zirkus aus. Die Compagnie arbeitet hauptsächlich mit Bodenakrobatik, die sie als zentralen Studienpunkt und als Werkzeug, das den Körper zum Sprechen bringt, nutzt.

Für alle Zuschauer geeignet. Die Vorstellung wird im Rahmen des Festival des Fantaisies Populaires angeboten.

Italiano :

Lavoro a maglia Kirn Compagnie

Due fratelli si trovano in uno spazio chiuso in cui l’ambiente li scuote, costringendoli a trovare soluzioni per mantenere l’armonia. Acrobazie sorprendenti, dove i corpi interferiscono e si mescolano.

Un’indagine sul movimento di due corpi intrecciati, che ci immerge nel cuore della loro relazione.

I fratelli gemelli Théo e Lucas Enriquez praticano il circo insieme dall’età di 8 anni. La compagnia si concentra principalmente sull’acrobatica a terra, che viene esplorata e utilizzata come punto centrale di studio e come strumento per far parlare il corpo.

Adatto a tutti i tipi di pubblico. Spettacolo a pagamento offerto nell’ambito del Festival des Fantaisies Populaires.

Espanol :

Punto Kirn Compagnie

Dos hermanos se encuentran en un espacio cerrado en el que el entorno va a sacudirles, obligándoles a encontrar soluciones para mantener la armonía. Acrobacias sorprendentes, donde los cuerpos interfieren y se entremezclan.

Una investigación sobre el movimiento de dos cuerpos entrelazados, que nos sumerge en el corazón de su relación.

Los hermanos gemelos Théo y Lucas Enríquez practican juntos el circo desde los 8 años. La compañía se centra principalmente en la acrobacia en el suelo, que se explora y se utiliza como punto central de estudio y como herramienta para hacer hablar al cuerpo.

Apto para todos los públicos. Espectáculo con entrada ofrecido en el marco del Festival des Fantaisies Populaires.

L’événement FESTIVAL LES FANTAISIES POPULAIRES TRICOT Cenne-Monestiés a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Au Coeur des Collines Cathares