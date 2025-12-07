Festival Les Volques Un final historique Isabelle Druet, Raphaël Merlin et Mathieu Amalric

Le Palais des Congrès h2 ouvre ses portes avec Stirrings , concert de clôture réunissant Isabelle Druet, Raphaël Merlin et Mathieu Amalric. Saunders y sculpte le silence à travers des œuvres comme Dust et Breath, mises en regard avec les Histoires Natu

Palais des congrès H2 32 rue Jean Reboul Nîmes 30000 Gard Occitanie +33 6 72 79 56 13 festival@lesvolquesfestival.fr

English :

The Palais des Congrès h2 opens its doors with Stirrings , a closing concert featuring Isabelle Druet, Raphaël Merlin and Mathieu Amalric. Here, Saunders sculpts silence through works such as Dust and Breath, set against the Histoires Natu

German :

Das Palais des Congrès h2 öffnet seine Türen mit Stirrings , einem Abschlusskonzert mit Isabelle Druet, Raphaël Merlin und Mathieu Amalric. Saunders skulptiert die Stille in Werken wie Dust und Breath, die mit den Histoires Natu

Italiano :

Il Palais des Congrès h2 apre le sue porte con Stirrings , un concerto di chiusura con Isabelle Druet, Raphaël Merlin e Mathieu Amalric. Saunders scolpisce il silenzio attraverso opere come Dust and Breath, ambientate nelle Histoires Natu

Espanol :

El Palacio de Congresos h2 abre sus puertas con Stirrings , un concierto de clausura en el que participan Isabelle Druet, Raphaël Merlin y Mathieu Amalric. Saunders esculpe el silencio a través de obras como Dust and Breath, ambientada en las Histoires Natu

