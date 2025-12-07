Festival Les Volques Un final historique Isabelle Druet, Raphaël Merlin et Mathieu Amalric Palais des congrès H2 Nîmes
Festival Les Volques Un final historique Isabelle Druet, Raphaël Merlin et Mathieu Amalric
Palais des congrès H2 32 rue Jean Reboul Nîmes Gard
Tarif : – – 20 EUR
Tarif réduit
étudiant/demandeur d’emploi
Début : 2025-12-07 20:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 22:00:00
2025-12-07
Le Palais des Congrès h2 ouvre ses portes avec Stirrings , concert de clôture réunissant Isabelle Druet, Raphaël Merlin et Mathieu Amalric. Saunders y sculpte le silence à travers des œuvres comme Dust et Breath, mises en regard avec les Histoires Natu
Palais des congrès H2 32 rue Jean Reboul Nîmes 30000 Gard Occitanie +33 6 72 79 56 13 festival@lesvolquesfestival.fr
English :
The Palais des Congrès h2 opens its doors with Stirrings , a closing concert featuring Isabelle Druet, Raphaël Merlin and Mathieu Amalric. Here, Saunders sculpts silence through works such as Dust and Breath, set against the Histoires Natu
German :
Das Palais des Congrès h2 öffnet seine Türen mit Stirrings , einem Abschlusskonzert mit Isabelle Druet, Raphaël Merlin und Mathieu Amalric. Saunders skulptiert die Stille in Werken wie Dust und Breath, die mit den Histoires Natu
Italiano :
Il Palais des Congrès h2 apre le sue porte con Stirrings , un concerto di chiusura con Isabelle Druet, Raphaël Merlin e Mathieu Amalric. Saunders scolpisce il silenzio attraverso opere come Dust and Breath, ambientate nelle Histoires Natu
Espanol :
El Palacio de Congresos h2 abre sus puertas con Stirrings , un concierto de clausura en el que participan Isabelle Druet, Raphaël Merlin y Mathieu Amalric. Saunders esculpe el silencio a través de obras como Dust and Breath, ambientada en las Histoires Natu
