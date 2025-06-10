Festival LIRE EN VILLE – Montbron, 10 juin 2025 07:00, Montbron.

Charente

Festival LIRE EN VILLE Vieux- Château Montbron Charente

Début : 2025-06-10

fin : 2025-06-15

2025-06-10

Le festival LIRE EN VILLE fête ses 10 ans avec une semaine de culture partagée à Montbron. Une grande après-midi tout public est organisée le dimanche 15 juin de 14H à 19H avec des spectacles, une exposition, des projections. Le tout est gratuit.

Vieux- Château

Montbron 16220 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 73 92 99 31 compagnielunedailes@hotmail.fr

English :

The LIRE EN VILLE festival celebrates its 10th anniversary with a week of shared culture in Montbron. A great afternoon for all ages is organized on Sunday June 15 from 2pm to 7pm, with shows, an exhibition and screenings. All free of charge.

German :

Das Festival LIRE EN VILLE feiert sein 10-jähriges Bestehen mit einer Woche gemeinsamer Kultur in Montbron. Am Sonntag, den 15. Juni, findet von 14.00 bis 19.00 Uhr ein großer Nachmittag für alle Altersgruppen mit Aufführungen, einer Ausstellung und Filmvorführungen statt. Das Ganze ist kostenlos.

Italiano :

Il festival LIRE EN VILLE festeggia il suo 10° anniversario con una settimana di cultura condivisa a Montbron. Domenica 15 giugno, dalle 14.00 alle 19.00, si terrà un pomeriggio dedicato al grande pubblico, con spettacoli, una mostra e proiezioni. Tutto gratuito.

Espanol :

El festival LIRE EN VILLE celebra su 10º aniversario con una semana de cultura compartida en Montbron. El domingo 15 de junio, de 14:00 a 19:00 horas, habrá una tarde para el público en general, con espectáculos, una exposición y proyecciones. Todo gratuito.

L’événement Festival LIRE EN VILLE Montbron a été mis à jour le 2025-05-20 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord