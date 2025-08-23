Festival Lo Becut Scène ouverte Eaux-Bonnes

Festival Lo Becut Scène ouverte Eaux-Bonnes samedi 23 août 2025.

Casino Eaux-Bonnes Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-08-23
fin : 2025-08-23

2025-08-23

SCENE OUVERTE CONTE
Vous avez toujours rêver de monter sur scène pour vous essayer au conte?
Le 23 aout 25 à 14h aux Eaux-Bonnes, cela sera possible dans le cadre du festival LO BECUT.
Inscriptions anim@eauxbonnes.fr   .

Casino Eaux-Bonnes 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 43 08 82 71 

