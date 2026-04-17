Festival Lyrik Trio violon, violoncelle, voix Chapelle St Sébastien Locmaria-Plouzané
Festival Lyrik Trio violon, violoncelle, voix Chapelle St Sébastien Locmaria-Plouzané vendredi 17 juillet 2026.
Locmaria-Plouzané
Festival Lyrik Trio violon, violoncelle, voix
Chapelle St Sébastien 30 Route de Kerfily Locmaria-Plouzané Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-17 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-17 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-17
Amis de longue date, les trois interprètes d’Arcomelo aiment explorer ensemble l’histoire de la musique. Après deux années auprès de Johann Sebastian Bach, ils choisissent en 2025/2026 de voyager en Italie, à la rencontre de Corelli et Vivaldi. Ce parcours s’enrichit cet été des compositions de George Frideric Handel, dont sont interprétés plusieurs airs emblématiques extraits de Serse, Rinaldo, Ariodante, Tolomeo ou Hercules, révélant toute la richesse expressive de l’opéra baroque.
Ils y ajoutent une sonate de Giuseppe Tartini sur le thème de Didon et Enée, ainsi qu’une sonate de Handel.
Distribution
Anaïs Perrin (violon)
Jean-Baptiste Valfré (violoncelle)
Christine Laizé (mezzo-soprano) .
Chapelle St Sébastien 30 Route de Kerfily Locmaria-Plouzané 29280 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 13 05 32 24
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English : Festival Lyrik Trio violon, violoncelle, voix
L’événement Festival Lyrik Trio violon, violoncelle, voix Locmaria-Plouzané a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par OT IROISE BRETAGNE
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