Festival Marcelle Tinayre L'amour dans tous ses états Saint-Trojan-les-Bains

Festival Marcelle Tinayre L’amour dans tous ses états Saint-Trojan-les-Bains samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Festival Marcelle Tinayre L’amour dans tous ses états

église de Saint-Trojan-Les-Bains Saint-Trojan-les-Bains Charente-Maritime

2025-09-20 20:30:00

2025-09-20 22:00:00

2025-09-20

Concert orgue et voix Pièces sélectionnées autour de l’amour amour de la nature, amour contrarié, amour marial (Mozart, Haendel, Verdi, Schubert, Gounod…)

église de Saint-Trojan-Les-Bains Saint-Trojan-les-Bains 17370 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 08 02 85 10 lcam@lacabaneamusique.fr

English : Festival Marcelle Tinayre Love in all its states

Organ and voice concert Selected pieces on the theme of love: love of nature, thwarted love, Marian love (Mozart, Handel, Verdi, Schubert, Gounod…)

German : Festival Marcelle Tinayre Die Liebe in all ihren Zuständen

Orgel- und Gesangskonzert Ausgewählte Stücke rund um die Liebe: Liebe zur Natur, widerstrebende Liebe, Marienliebe (Mozart, Händel, Verdi, Schubert, Gounod…)

Concerto per organo e voce Brani scelti sul tema dell’amore: amore per la natura, amore contrastato, amore mariano (Mozart, Handel, Verdi, Schubert, Gounod…)

Espanol : Festival Marcelle Tinayre El amor en todas sus formas

Concierto para órgano y voz Piezas escogidas sobre el tema del amor: amor a la naturaleza, amor frustrado, amor mariano (Mozart, Haendel, Verdi, Schubert, Gounod…)

