Festival Marcelle Tinayre L’amour dans tous ses états Saint-Trojan-les-Bains
Festival Marcelle Tinayre L’amour dans tous ses états Saint-Trojan-les-Bains samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Festival Marcelle Tinayre L’amour dans tous ses états
église de Saint-Trojan-Les-Bains Saint-Trojan-les-Bains Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-20 20:30:00
fin : 2025-09-20 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
Concert orgue et voix Pièces sélectionnées autour de l’amour amour de la nature, amour contrarié, amour marial (Mozart, Haendel, Verdi, Schubert, Gounod…)
.
église de Saint-Trojan-Les-Bains Saint-Trojan-les-Bains 17370 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 08 02 85 10 lcam@lacabaneamusique.fr
English : Festival Marcelle Tinayre Love in all its states
Organ and voice concert Selected pieces on the theme of love: love of nature, thwarted love, Marian love (Mozart, Handel, Verdi, Schubert, Gounod…)
German : Festival Marcelle Tinayre Die Liebe in all ihren Zuständen
Orgel- und Gesangskonzert Ausgewählte Stücke rund um die Liebe: Liebe zur Natur, widerstrebende Liebe, Marienliebe (Mozart, Händel, Verdi, Schubert, Gounod…)
Italiano :
Concerto per organo e voce Brani scelti sul tema dell’amore: amore per la natura, amore contrastato, amore mariano (Mozart, Handel, Verdi, Schubert, Gounod…)
Espanol : Festival Marcelle Tinayre El amor en todas sus formas
Concierto para órgano y voz Piezas escogidas sobre el tema del amor: amor a la naturaleza, amor frustrado, amor mariano (Mozart, Haendel, Verdi, Schubert, Gounod…)
L’événement Festival Marcelle Tinayre L’amour dans tous ses états Saint-Trojan-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par Office de Tourisme de l’île d’Oléron et du bassin de Marennes