FESTIVAL MARITIME ESCALE À PORT-VENDRES 2026 Port-Vendres
FESTIVAL MARITIME ESCALE À PORT-VENDRES 2026 Port-Vendres vendredi 17 avril 2026.
FESTIVAL MARITIME ESCALE À PORT-VENDRES 2026
Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-17
fin : 2026-04-20
Date(s) :
2026-04-17
Port-Vendres largue les amarres pour un grand rendez-vous maritime bateaux d’exception, découvertes culturelles et ambiance festive réunissent toutes les générations autour d’un patrimoine vivant et spectaculaire.
.
Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Port-Vendres casts off for a major maritime rendezvous: exceptional boats, cultural discoveries and a festive atmosphere bring together all generations around a living, spectacular heritage.
L’événement FESTIVAL MARITIME ESCALE À PORT-VENDRES 2026 Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-02-23 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE