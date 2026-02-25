FESTIVAL MARITIME ESCALE À PORT-VENDRES 2026

Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-17

fin : 2026-04-20

Date(s) :

2026-04-17

Port-Vendres largue les amarres pour un grand rendez-vous maritime bateaux d’exception, découvertes culturelles et ambiance festive réunissent toutes les générations autour d’un patrimoine vivant et spectaculaire.

.

Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Port-Vendres casts off for a major maritime rendezvous: exceptional boats, cultural discoveries and a festive atmosphere bring together all generations around a living, spectacular heritage.

L’événement FESTIVAL MARITIME ESCALE À PORT-VENDRES 2026 Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-02-23 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE