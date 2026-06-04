FESTIVAL MEDITERRANEO’ FESTIVAL MEDITERRANEO Portet-sur-Garonne

Portet-sur-Garonne

FESTIVAL MEDITERRANEO’

FESTIVAL MEDITERRANEO 61 Ancien Chemin de Halage Portet-sur-Garonne Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-18 18:30:00

fin : 2026-09-20 01:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-18

Un rendez-vous musical, culturel et festif en plein cœur de Portet-sur-Garonne.Depuis 2004,le Festival MéditerranéO’ réunit chaque année des milliers de festivaliers autour des musiques du monde, dans un esprit de convivialité,d’échanges culturels et de valeurs fortes,l’accès à la culture pour tous!

festif, inclusif et généreux !le festival MéditerranéO’ propose 13 concerts gratuits, un village associatif, des animations pour petits et grands, un espace

restauration du monde, et toujours cette atmosphère chaleureuse et populaire qui fait la force du festival.

Un évènement gratuit, accessible à toutes et tous qui favorise la mixité sociale et la découverte d’une ligne artistique toujours plus diversifiée dans ses esthétiques musicales. .

FESTIVAL MEDITERRANEO 61 Ancien Chemin de Halage Portet-sur-Garonne 31120 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 7 84 99 63 87 production@festivalportet.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A musical, cultural and festive event in the heart of Portet-sur-Garonne. Since 2004, the Festival MéditerranéO? has brought together thousands of festival-goers every year to enjoy world music in a spirit of conviviality, cultural exchange and strong values: access to culture for all!

L’événement FESTIVAL MEDITERRANEO’ Portet-sur-Garonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE