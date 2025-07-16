Festival Mission Concert Across the ages À travers les âges par le Chœur du Trinity College de Cambridge (Steven Grahl, directeur musical) D105 La Lucerne-d’Outremer

D105 Abbaye de la Lucerne La Lucerne-d’Outremer Manche

Début : 2025-07-16 18:30:00

fin : 2025-07-16 20:00:00

2025-07-16

Élu cinquième meilleur chœur au monde dans la liste des 20 plus grands chœurs du magazine Gramophone, le Chœur du Trinity College de Cambridge compte une trentaine de chanteurs. Pendant l’année, le chœur se consacre principalement au chant liturgique dans la chapelle du Collège, explorant un vaste répertoire issu des traditions catholique et protestante. Son ambitieux programme de concerts comprend des retransmissions sur la BBC avec le prestigieux Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment ou encore avec le City of London Sinfonia. Cinq enregistrements du chœur ont d’ailleurs été récompensés par des Gramophone Awards. Un ambitieux programme de tournées a conduit le chœur en Europe, aux États-Unis, au Canada, en Afrique du Sud, en Namibie, au Zimbabwe, au Japon, à Taïwan, à Hong Kong et au Pérou, ainsi qu’en Australie.

D105 Abbaye de la Lucerne La Lucerne-d’Outremer 50320 Manche Normandie +33 6 63 27 69 48 festivalmission@gmail.com

English : Festival Mission Concert Across the ages À travers les âges par le Chœur du Trinity College de Cambridge (Steven Grahl, directeur musical)

Voted the fifth best choir in the world in Gramophone magazine’s list of the « 20 Greatest Choirs », the Trinity College Cambridge Choir is made up of some thirty singers. During the year, the choir?s main focus is liturgical chant in the College Chapel, exploring a vast repertoire drawn from both Catholic and Protestant traditions. Its ambitious concert program includes broadcasts on the BBC with the prestigious Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and the City of London Sinfonia. Five recordings of the choir have won Gramophone Awards. An ambitious touring program has taken the choir to Europe, the USA, Canada, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Peru, as well as Australia.

German :

Der Chor des Trinity College Cambridge wurde in der Liste der « 20 größten Chöre » des Magazins Gramophone zum fünftbesten Chor der Welt gewählt und besteht aus etwa 30 Sängern. Während des Jahres widmet sich der Chor hauptsächlich dem liturgischen Gesang in der Kapelle des Colleges und erkundet dabei ein breites Repertoire aus der katholischen und protestantischen Tradition. Sein ehrgeiziges Konzertprogramm umfasst BBC-Übertragungen mit dem renommierten Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment und der City of London Sinfonia. Fünf Aufnahmen des Chors wurden mit Gramophone Awards ausgezeichnet. Ein ehrgeiziges Tourneeprogramm führte den Chor nach Europa, in die USA, nach Kanada, Südafrika, Namibia, Simbabwe, Japan, Taiwan, Hongkong und Peru sowie nach Australien.

Italiano :

Eletto quinto miglior coro al mondo nella classifica dei « 20 migliori cori » stilata dalla rivista Gramophone, il Trinity College Choir è composto da una trentina di cantori. Durante l’anno, il coro si dedica principalmente al canto liturgico nella Cappella del College, esplorando un ampio repertorio della tradizione cattolica e protestante. Il suo ambizioso programma di concerti include trasmissioni sulla BBC con la prestigiosa Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment e la City of London Sinfonia. Cinque registrazioni del coro hanno vinto il Gramophone Award. Un ambizioso programma di tournée ha portato il coro in Europa, Stati Uniti, Canada, Sudafrica, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Giappone, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Perù e Australia.

Espanol :

Elegido quinto mejor coro del mundo en la lista de los « 20 mejores coros » de la revista Gramophone, el Trinity College Choir está formado por una treintena de cantantes. Durante el año, el objetivo principal del coro es el canto litúrgico en la Capilla del Colegio, explorando un amplio repertorio de las tradiciones católica y protestante. Su ambicioso programa de conciertos incluye emisiones en la BBC con la prestigiosa Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment y la City of London Sinfonia. Cinco grabaciones del coro han ganado premios Gramophone. Un ambicioso programa de giras ha llevado al coro a Europa, Estados Unidos, Canadá, Sudáfrica, Namibia, Zimbabue, Japón, Taiwán, Hong Kong, Perú y Australia.

