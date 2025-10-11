FESTIVAL MUSIQUE ANCIENNE ROLF LISLEVAND Rouet

FESTIVAL MUSIQUE ANCIENNE ROLF LISLEVAND Rouet samedi 11 octobre 2025.

FESTIVAL MUSIQUE ANCIENNE ROLF LISLEVAND

Rouet Hérault

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-11

fin : 2025-10-11

Date(s) :

2025-10-11

Rolf Lislevand, né en 1961 à Oslo, est un luthiste et guitariste reconnu pour son interprétation novatrice de la musique ancienne, mêlant recherche historique et créativité. Lauréat de nombreux prix, il fonde l’ensemble Kapsberger en 1993 et s’impose comme une référence internationale, tout en enseignant la musique ancienne en Europe.

Rolf Lislevand, né en 1961 à Oslo, est un luthiste et guitariste reconnu pour son interprétation novatrice de la musique ancienne, mêlant recherche historique et créativité. Lauréat de nombreux prix, il fonde l’ensemble Kapsberger en 1993 et s’impose comme une référence internationale, tout en enseignant la musique ancienne en Europe. .

Rouet 34380 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Rolf Lislevand, born in 1961 in Oslo, is a lutenist and guitarist renowned for his innovative interpretation of early music, combining historical research with creativity. Winner of numerous awards, he founded the Kapsberger Ensemble in 1993 and has established himself as an international benchmark, while teaching early music in Europe.

German :

Rolf Lislevand, geboren 1961 in Oslo, ist ein Lautenist und Gitarrist, der für seine innovative Interpretation alter Musik bekannt ist, die historische Forschung und Kreativität miteinander verbindet. Der preisgekrönte Komponist gründete 1993 das Kapsberger Ensemble, das sich als internationale Referenz etabliert hat und in Europa Alte Musik unterrichtet.

Italiano :

Rolf Lislevand, nato a Oslo nel 1961, è un liutista e chitarrista rinomato per la sua interpretazione innovativa della musica antica, che unisce ricerca storica e creatività. Vincitore di numerosi premi, ha fondato il Kapsberger Ensemble nel 1993 e si è affermato come punto di riferimento internazionale, oltre a insegnare musica antica in Europa.

Espanol :

Rolf Lislevand, nacido en Oslo en 1961, es un laudista y guitarrista reconocido por su innovadora interpretación de la música antigua, que combina la investigación histórica con la creatividad. Ganador de numerosos premios, fundó el Kapsberger Ensemble en 1993 y se ha consolidado como un referente internacional, además de impartir clases de música antigua en Europa.

L’événement FESTIVAL MUSIQUE ANCIENNE ROLF LISLEVAND Rouet a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par 34 OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP