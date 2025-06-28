FESTIVAL NATIONAL DE THÉÂTRE AMATEUR GEORGE KAPLAN – Narbonne, 28 juin 2025 21:00, Narbonne.

Aude

FESTIVAL NATIONAL DE THÉÂTRE AMATEUR GEORGE KAPLAN 5 Place de l’Hôtel de Ville Narbonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-28 21:00:00

fin : 2025-06-28 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-28

Dans le cadre du Festival National de Théâtre Amateur Un groupe d’activiste clandestin, une équipe de scénaristes et un gouvernement invisible. Le point commun ? GEORGE KAPLAN

.

5 Place de l’Hôtel de Ville

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie

English :

As part of the Festival National de Théâtre Amateur: An underground activist group, a team of scriptwriters and an invisible government. What do they have in common? GEORGE KAPLAN

German :

Im Rahmen des Nationalen Amateurtheaterfestivals: Eine Gruppe von Untergrundaktivisten, ein Team von Drehbuchautoren und eine unsichtbare Regierung. Was haben sie gemeinsam? GEORGE KAPLAN

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del Festival National de Théâtre Amateur: un gruppo di attivisti clandestini, un team di sceneggiatori e un governo invisibile. Cosa hanno in comune? GEORGE KAPLAN

Espanol :

En el marco del Festival National de Théâtre Amateur: Un grupo activista clandestino, un equipo de guionistas y un gobierno invisible. ¿Qué tienen en común? GEORGE KAPLAN

L’événement FESTIVAL NATIONAL DE THÉÂTRE AMATEUR GEORGE KAPLAN Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2025-05-26 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Côte du Midi