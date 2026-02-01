Festival NUITS DES CORDES 3 KINGS + ROCKANARCHIE by Thomas Blug + JOHNNY GALLAGHER & THE BOXTY BAN Seven Casino Amnéville

Festival NUITS DES CORDES 3 KINGS + ROCKANARCHIE by Thomas Blug + JOHNNY GALLAGHER & THE BOXTY BAN

Seven Casino Rue de l’Europe Amnéville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-02-27 20:30:00

Bienvenue à la première édition LES NUITS DES CORDES, un rendez-vous dédié à la magie des instruments à cordes et à celles et ceux qui les font vibrer.

Né de la passion du Seven Casino Amnéville, Groupe Tranchant ; ce festival célèbre la richesse sonore, la diversité culturelle et l’émotion que procurent les cordes pincées, frottées ou frappées.

Pensé comme un événement artistique élégant et fédérateur, Les Nuits des Cordes place la guitare au cœur de sa programmation, tout en restant ouvert à l’ensemble des instruments à cordes.

Implanté au cœur de la commune d’Amnéville, le festival s’inscrit dans une dynamique de valorisation du territoire et du spectacle vivant. Il participe au développement d’une offre culturelle ambitieuse, accessible et transfrontalière.

Que cette première édition soit le début d’une belle aventure artistique, faite de vibrations, de talent et d’émotions partagées.

Ils sont les trois piliers du blues moderne Albert King, Freddie King et B.B King, surnommé les Three Kings. Trois guitaristes légendaires qui ont, chacun à l’heure manière, façonné le langage du blues électrique et inspiré des générations entières de musiciens à travers le monde.

Le talentueux guitariste moselan et showman Eric Starczan que l’on ne présente plus dans la région, sera sur scène avec de très grands noms de la scène musicale française…Christophe Deschamps (batterie), Laurent Vernerey (basse), Nicolas Liesnard (clavier), Nicolas Tuaillon (saxophones) et Eric Mula (trompette). Un Line Up d’exception pour un hommage aux Three Kings.

Tout en respectant les codes musicaux du blues, 3 KingS se réapproprie et réinvente la musique de ces 3 immenses artistes, lors d’un concert très enlevé et festif.

Un moment fort, à la croisée de la tradition et de la création, ou le blues des Three Kings retrouve une nouvelle vie sur scène.Tout public

Seven Casino Rue de l’Europe Amnéville 57360 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 71 50 00 info_amn@groupetranchant.com

English :

Welcome to the first edition of LES NUITS DES CORDES, an event dedicated to the magic of stringed instruments and to those who make them vibrate.

Born from the passion of Seven Casino Amnéville, Groupe Tranchant, this festival celebrates the richness of sound, cultural diversity and emotion of plucked, rubbed and struck strings.

Conceived as an elegant, unifying artistic event, Les Nuits des Cordes places the guitar at the heart of its programming, while remaining open to all string instruments.

Located in the heart of the town of Amnéville, the festival is part of a drive to promote the region and live performance. It contributes to the development of an ambitious, accessible and cross-border cultural offering.

May this first edition be the start of a beautiful artistic adventure, made of vibrations, talent and shared emotions.

They are the three pillars of modern blues: Albert King, Freddie King and B.B King, nicknamed the Three Kings. Three legendary guitarists who, each in their own way, have shaped the language of electric blues and inspired entire generations of musicians around the world.

The talented Moselle guitarist and showman Eric Starczan, who needs no introduction in the region, will be on stage with some of the biggest names on the French music scene: Christophe Deschamps (drums), Laurent Vernerey (bass), Nicolas Liesnard (keyboards), Nicolas Tuaillon (saxophones) and Eric Mula (trumpet). An exceptional line-up for a tribute to the Three Kings.

While respecting the musical codes of the blues, 3 KingS reappropriate and reinvent the music of these 3 immense artists, in a lively and festive concert.

A powerful moment, at the crossroads of tradition and creation, where the blues of the Three Kings is given new life on stage.

