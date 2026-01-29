Festival NUITS DES CORDES BIRELI LAGRENE Seven Casino Amnéville

Festival NUITS DES CORDES BIRELI LAGRENE

Seven Casino Rue de l’Europe Amnéville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

50

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-03-01 17:00:00

fin : 2026-03-01 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-01

Bienvenue à la première édition LES NUITS DES CORDES, un rendez-vous dédié à la magie des instruments à cordes et à celles et ceux qui les font vibrer. Né de la passion du Seven Casino Amnéville, Groupe Tranchant ; ce festival célèbre la richesse sonore, la diversité culturelle et l’émotion que procurent les cordes pincées, frottées ou frappées

Depuis les années 1980, Biréli Lagrène est le roi incontesté de la guitare jazz.

Né dans une famille de musiciens à Saverne, Biréli Lagrène était un enfant prodige qui a fait de son métier un art. Biréli a été repéré pour la première fois par Matelot Ferré, le compagnon de Django Reinhardt.

Au cours de ces premières années, Biréli a été fortement influencé par Django avant de trouver son propre style, un style unique.

Influencé également par Wes Montgomery et George Benson, il se tourne vers le jazz fusion dans le style de Jaco Pastorius et Weather Report.

Un style éblouissant, faisant preuve d’exceptionnelles facultés d’adaptation appuyées par un talent d’improvisation… Biréli est rentré dans la cours des plus grands. On le retrouve dans de nombreuses collaborations avec Stéphane Grappelli, Larry Coryell, John McLaughlin, Paco de Lucia, Al Di Meola, Jack Bruce et Ginger Baker, Stanley Clarke, Miroslav Vitous, Lenny White et Mike Stern. Cette liste impressionnante n’inclut même pas les deux albums live que Biréli a enregistrés avec Jaco Pastorius.

Biréli Lagréne continue sa musique aujourd’hui, sans définir de style, mais en honorant plutôt ses racines. Il sera accompagné sur la scène par Stéphane Belmondo (bugle), Nicolas Viccaro (batterie) et Rémi Vignolo (contrebasse).Tout public

English :

Welcome to the first edition of LES NUITS DES CORDES, a festival dedicated to the magic of string instruments and to those who make them vibrate. Born from the passion of Seven Casino Amnéville, Groupe Tranchant, this festival celebrates the richness of sound, cultural diversity and emotion of plucked, rubbed or struck strings

Biréli Lagrène has been the undisputed king of jazz guitar since the 1980s.

Born into a family of musicians in Saverne, Biréli Lagrène was a child prodigy who turned his craft into an art. Biréli was first spotted by Matelot Ferré, Django Reinhardt’s companion.

In those early years, Biréli was strongly influenced by Django before finding his own unique style.

Also influenced by Wes Montgomery and George Benson, he turned to jazz fusion in the style of Jaco Pastorius and Weather Report.

A dazzling style, demonstrating exceptional adaptability backed by a talent for improvisation? Biréli has joined the ranks of the greats. He has collaborated with Stéphane Grappelli, Larry Coryell, John McLaughlin, Paco de Lucia, Al Di Meola, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker, Stanley Clarke, Miroslav Vitous, Lenny White and Mike Stern. This impressive list does not even include the two live albums Biréli recorded with Jaco Pastorius.

Biréli Lagréne continues his music today, without defining a style, but rather honoring his roots. He will be accompanied on stage by Stéphane Belmondo (flugelhorn), Nicolas Viccaro (drums) and Rémi Vignolo (double bass).

