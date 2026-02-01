Festival NUITS DES CORDES MICHAEL SCHENKER Seven Casino Amnéville

Festival NUITS DES CORDES MICHAEL SCHENKER

Seven Casino Rue de l’Europe Amnéville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

40

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-02-28 19:30:00

fin : 2026-02-28 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-28

Bienvenue à la première édition LES NUITS DES CORDES, un rendez-vous dédié à la magie des instruments à cordes et à celles et ceux qui les font vibrer.

La légende de la guitare Michael Schenker célèbre le 50¿ anniversaire de son passage au sein de UFO avec une tournée exceptionnelle.

Lorsqu’il a rejoint UFO fin 1973, le jeune Michael Schenker, alors âgé de 18 ans, a largement contribué au méga-succès international du groupe de rock britannique. Il est passé du statut de Wunderkind allemand à celui de l’un des guitaristes les plus renommés de notre époque, influençant encore aujourd’hui des générations entières de musiciens à travers le monde grâce à son jeu de guitare légendaire.

Entre 1974 et 1978, période connue sous le nom de l’ère Schenker , Michael Schenker a sorti cinq albums studio majeurs, parmi lesquels Phenomenon (1974) et Lights Out (1977), ainsi que l’album live Strangers in the Night (Chicago, 1978), considéré encore aujourd’hui comme une référence. Il est également à l’origine de tubes mondiaux tels que Doctor Doctor, Rock Bottom ou encore Only You Can Rock Me.

Pour fêter ce 50¿ anniversaire, Michael Schenker propose de nouvelles versions des meilleurs titres de UFO de cette période, enregistrées avec de nombreux artistes invités. En 2025, il sillonnera également l’Europe lors d’une grande tournée accompagné de son groupe.

La tournée My Years With UFO couvrira plusieurs pays européens et débutera le 9 avril 2025 aux Pays-Bas.

À partir du 10 avril 2025, le virtuose de la guitare — probablement le plus célèbre joueur de Flying V au monde — se produira en Allemagne pour faire revivre les plus grands classiques de son époque UFO.Tout public

40 .

Seven Casino Rue de l’Europe Amnéville 57360 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 71 50 00 info_amn@groupetranchant.com

English :

Welcome to the first edition of LES NUITS DES CORDES, an event dedicated to the magic of stringed instruments and to those who make them vibrate.

Guitar legend Michael Schenker celebrates the 50th anniversary of his stint with UFO with an exceptional tour.

When he joined UFO at the end of 1973, 18-year-old Michael Schenker made a major contribution to the British rock band?s international mega-success. He went from being the German Wunderkind to one of the most renowned guitarists of our time, still influencing entire generations of musicians around the world with his legendary guitar playing.

Between 1974 and 1978, a period known as the Schenker era , Michael Schenker released five major studio albums, including Phenomenon (1974) and Lights Out (1977), as well as the live album Strangers in the Night (Chicago, 1978), still considered a benchmark today. He was also responsible for such worldwide hits as Doctor Doctor, Rock Bottom and Only You Can Rock Me.

To celebrate this 50th anniversary, Michael Schenker presents new versions of UFO?s best songs from this period, recorded with numerous guest artists. In 2025, he will also be touring Europe with his band.

The My Years With UFO tour will cover several European countries, starting in the Netherlands on April 9, 2025.

From April 10, 2025, the guitar virtuoso probably the most famous Flying V player in the world will be performing in Germany, reviving the greatest classics of his UFO era.

