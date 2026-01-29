Festival NUITS DES CORDES NNK GROUP Norbert Nono KRIEF Seven Casino Amnéville

Festival NUITS DES CORDES NNK GROUP Norbert Nono KRIEF

Seven Casino Rue de l’Europe Amnéville Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-03-01 21:00:00

fin : 2026-03-01 23:00:00

2026-03-01

Bienvenue à la première édition LES NUITS DES CORDES, un rendez-vous dédié à la magie des instruments à cordes et à celles et ceux qui les font vibrer.

cône du rock français, Norbert “Nono” Krief est avant tout un guitariste au son unique, mêlant puissance, feeling et précision. Membre fondateur du groupe Trust, il a forgé dès la fin des années 1970 un style reconnaissable entre mille un mélange d’énergie brute héritée du hard rock britannique et de groove bluesy profondément ancré dans le rock classique.

Son jeu de guitare, à la fois nerveux et mélodique, s’appuie sur des riffs tranchants, un vibrato expressif et un sens inné du phrasé. Influencé par des maîtres tels que Jimi Hendrix, Ritchie Blackmore ou Jimmy Page, Nono a su créer un son personnel, à la fois rugueux et élégant, souvent porté par une Gibson branchée sur un Marshall en pleine charge.

Au-delà de Trust et de ses hymnes comme Antisocial ou Préfabriqués, Nono a mené une carrière riche de collaborations variées il a notamment accompagné Johnny Hallyday sur scène et en studio, explorant des sonorités plus blues et plus modernes. Toujours passionné, il reste un ambassadeur du rock “à la française”, fidèle à ses guitares, à son public et à l’esprit libre qui le caractérise depuis plus de quarante ans.Tout public

Seven Casino Rue de l’Europe Amnéville 57360 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 71 50 00 info_amn@groupetranchant.com

English :

Welcome to the first edition of LES NUITS DES CORDES, an event dedicated to the magic of stringed instruments and to those who make them vibrate.

french rock icon Norbert ?Nono? Krief is above all a guitarist with a unique sound, combining power, feeling and precision. A founding member of the group Trust, in the late 1970s he forged an instantly recognizable style: a blend of raw energy inherited from British hard rock and bluesy groove deeply rooted in classic rock.

His guitar playing, both nervous and melodic, relies on sharp riffs, expressive vibrato and an innate sense of phrasing. Influenced by masters such as Jimi Hendrix, Ritchie Blackmore and Jimmy Page, Nono has created a personal sound that is both rough and elegant, often carried by a Gibson plugged into a fully-charged Marshall.

Beyond Trust and its anthems such as Antisocial and Préfabriqués, Nono has led a career rich in varied collaborations: he has notably accompanied Johnny Hallyday on stage and in the studio, exploring bluesier and more modern sounds. Always passionate, he remains an ambassador of French rock, faithful to his guitars, his audience and the free spirit that has characterized him for over forty years.

