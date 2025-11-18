Festival Open The Gates Table Ronde Faire Résonner la Sororité avec le collectif Nananarf et SheSaidSo Brasserie Septante Deux Le Mans
Festival Open The Gates Table Ronde Faire Résonner la Sororité avec le collectif Nananarf et SheSaidSo Brasserie Septante Deux Le Mans mardi 18 novembre 2025.
Festival Open The Gates Table Ronde Faire Résonner la Sororité avec le collectif Nananarf et SheSaidSo
Brasserie Septante Deux 21 Rue du Docteur Leroy Le Mans Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-18 19:00:00
fin : 2025-11-18
Date(s) :
2025-11-18
.
Brasserie Septante Deux 21 Rue du Docteur Leroy Le Mans 72100 Sarthe Pays de la Loire collectifopenthegates@gmail.com
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Festival Open The Gates Table Ronde Faire Résonner la Sororité avec le collectif Nananarf et SheSaidSo Le Mans a été mis à jour le 2025-10-15 par CDT72