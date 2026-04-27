Corneilla-de-Conflent

FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LISA STRAUSS

Corneilla-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-07 19:30:00

fin : 2026-08-07

Date(s) :

2026-08-07

Le Festival Pablo Casals vous propose un concert de Violoncelle

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Corneilla-de-Conflent 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 33 07 contact@festivalpablocasals.fr

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English :

The Pablo Casals Festival invites you to a cello concert

L’événement FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LISA STRAUSS Corneilla-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO