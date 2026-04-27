FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LISA STRAUSS Corneilla-de-Conflent
FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LISA STRAUSS Corneilla-de-Conflent vendredi 7 août 2026.
Corneilla-de-Conflent
FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LISA STRAUSS
Corneilla-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 19:30:00
fin : 2026-08-07
Date(s) :
2026-08-07
Le Festival Pablo Casals vous propose un concert de Violoncelle
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Corneilla-de-Conflent 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 33 07 contact@festivalpablocasals.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Pablo Casals Festival invites you to a cello concert
L’événement FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LISA STRAUSS Corneilla-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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