Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LISA STRAUSS Corneilla-de-Conflent

FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LISA STRAUSS Corneilla-de-Conflent

FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LISA STRAUSS Corneilla-de-Conflent vendredi 7 août 2026.

Ville : 66820 Corneilla-de-Conflent

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : vendredi 7 août 2026

Fin : vendredi 7 août 2026

Heure de début : 19:30:00

Tarif : 0 0 0 Tarif enfant Tarif enfant

Corneilla-de-Conflent

FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LISA STRAUSS

Corneilla-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0

Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 19:30:00
fin : 2026-08-07

Date(s) :
2026-08-07

Le Festival Pablo Casals vous propose un concert de Violoncelle
  .

Corneilla-de-Conflent 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 33 07  contact@festivalpablocasals.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Pablo Casals Festival invites you to a cello concert

L’événement FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LISA STRAUSS Corneilla-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Corneilla-de-Conflent (Pyrénées-Orientales)