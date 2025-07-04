FESTIVAL PARTERRE Gaja-la-Selve 4 juillet 2025 11:00

Aude

FESTIVAL PARTERRE Place de la mairie Gaja-la-Selve Aude

« Parterre » est un festival dédié à la danse. Ouvert à tous, il a lieu dans les villages audois de Plaigne, Pécharic-et-le-Py, Plaigne et Saint-Amans.

Programme du vendredi 04 juillet :

– à 11h Le Petit B. (atelier), par Marion Muzac, à l’école de Gaja-la-Selve

– à 17h Installation photos et performance, par Koen Augustijnen, à la chapelle (Le Py)

– à 19h Projection de film, à la chapelle (Le Py)

– à 20h A bras le corps, par Boris Charmatz/Dimitri Chamblas, à Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– à 21h30 Repas à la salle des Fêtes de Saint-Amans

Toutes les performances et les représentations sont gratuites (programme sous réserve de modifications).

Les repas du soir sont ouverts au public et payants. Merci de confirmer la réservation par mail 48h à l’avance en précisant le nombre de personnes ainsi que le jour à annie.bozzini@gmail.com (objet: Réservation repas).

Place de la mairie

Gaja-la-Selve 11270 Aude Occitanie annie.bozzini@gmail.com

English :

« Parterre is a festival dedicated to dance. Open to all, it takes place in the Aude villages of Plaigne, Pécharic-et-le-Py, Plaigne and Saint-Amans.

Program for Friday July 04 :

– 11am: Le Petit B. (workshop), by Marion Muzac, at Gaja-la-Selve school

– 5pm: Photo installation and performance, by Koen Augustijnen, at the chapel (Le Py)

– 7pm: Film screening, at the chapel (Le Py)

– 8pm: A bras le corps, by Boris Charmatz/Dimitri Chamblas, at Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– 9:30pm: Dinner at the Saint-Amans village hall

All performances are free of charge (program subject to change).

Evening meals are open to the public and chargeable. Please confirm your reservation by e-mail 48 hours in advance, specifying the number of people and the day at annie.bozzini@gmail.com (subject: Meal reservation).

German :

« Parterre » ist ein Festival, das dem Tanz gewidmet ist. Es ist für alle offen und findet in den Dörfern Plaigne, Pécharic-et-le-Py, Plaigne und Saint-Amans im Departement Audois statt.

Programm am Freitag, den 04. Juli :

– um 11 Uhr: Le Petit B. (Workshop), von Marion Muzac, in der Schule von Gaja-la-Selve

– um 17 Uhr: Fotoinstallation und Performance, von Koen Augustijnen, in der Kapelle (Le Py)

– um 19 Uhr: Filmvorführung, in der Kapelle (Le Py)

– um 20 Uhr: A bras le corps, von Boris Charmatz/Dimitri Chamblas, in Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– um 21:30 Uhr: Essen im Salle des Fêtes in Saint-Amans

Alle Performances und Aufführungen sind kostenlos (Programmänderungen vorbehalten).

Die Abendmahlzeiten sind öffentlich zugänglich und kostenpflichtig. Bitte bestätigen Sie Ihre Reservierung 48 Stunden im Voraus per E-Mail und geben Sie dabei die Anzahl der Personen sowie den Tag an annie.bozzini@gmail.com an (Betreff: Reservierung Mahlzeiten).

Italiano :

« Parterre » è un festival dedicato alla danza. Aperto a tutti, si svolge nei villaggi dell’Aude di Plaigne, Pécharic-et-le-Py, Plaigne e Saint-Amans.

Programma di venerdì 04 luglio:

– ore 11: Le Petit B. (laboratorio), a cura di Marion Muzac, presso la scuola Gaja-la-Selve

– ore 17.00: installazione fotografica e performance di Koen Augustijnen, nella cappella (Le Py)

– alle 19.00: proiezione di un film, nella cappella (Le Py)

– alle 20.00: A bras le corps, di Boris Charmatz/Dimitri Chamblas, a Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– alle 21.30: cena alla Salle des Fêtes di Saint-Amans

Tutti gli spettacoli sono gratuiti (programma soggetto a modifiche).

Le cene sono aperte al pubblico e a pagamento. Si prega di confermare la prenotazione via e-mail con 48 ore di anticipo, specificando il numero di persone e il giorno all’indirizzo annie.bozzini@gmail.com (oggetto: Prenotazione pasti).

Espanol :

« Parterre » es un festival dedicado a la danza. Abierto a todos, se celebra en los pueblos del Aude de Plaigne, Pécharic-et-le-Py, Plaigne y Saint-Amans.

Programa del viernes 04 de julio :

– a las 11:00 h: Le Petit B. (taller), por Marion Muzac, en la escuela de Gaja-la-Selve

– a las 17:00: Instalación fotográfica y performance, por Koen Augustijnen, en la capilla (Le Py)

– a las 19:00: Proyección de una película en la capilla (Le Py)

– a las 20.00 h: A bras le corps, de Boris Charmatz/Dimitri Chamblas, en Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– a las 21.30 h: Comida en la Salle des Fêtes de Saint-Amans

Todos los espectáculos son gratuitos (programa sujeto a cambios).

Las cenas están abiertas al público y son de pago. Se ruega confirmar la reserva por correo electrónico con 48 horas de antelación, especificando el número de personas y el día en annie.bozzini@gmail.com (asunto: Reserva de comida).

