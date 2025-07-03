FESTIVAL PARTERRE Ribouisse 3 juillet 2025 11:00

Aude

FESTIVAL PARTERRE place de la Mare Ribouisse Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-03 11:00:00

fin : 2025-07-03 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-03

« Parterre » est un festival dédié à la danse. Ouvert à tous, il a lieu dans les villages audois de Plaigne, Pécharic-et-le-Py, Plaigne et Saint-Amans.

Programme du jeudi 03 juillet :

– à 11h Atelier Feldenkrais, par Daniel Larrieu, à l’école de Ribouisse

– de 17h à 19h Installation photos, par Koen Augustijnen, à la chapelle (Le Py)

– de 20h Sacre, par Daniel Larrieu, à Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– à 20h30 Rencontre avec Daniel Larrieu autour du Sacre, à Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– à 21h30 Repas, Chez Charlotte & Martin, à Plaigne

Toutes les performances et les représentations sont gratuites (programme sous réserve de modifications).

Les repas du soir sont ouverts au public et payants. Merci de confirmer la réservation par mail 48h à l’avance en précisant le nombre de personnes ainsi que le jour à annie.bozzini@gmail.com (objet: Réservation repas).

place de la Mare

Ribouisse 11270 Aude Occitanie annie.bozzini@gmail.com

English :

« Parterre is a festival dedicated to dance. Open to all, it takes place in the Aude villages of Plaigne, Pécharic-et-le-Py, Plaigne and Saint-Amans.

Program Thursday July 03 :

– 11am: Feldenkrais workshop, by Daniel Larrieu, at the Ribouisse school

– 5pm to 7pm: Photo installation, by Koen Augustijnen, at the chapel (Le Py)

– from 8pm: Sacre, by Daniel Larrieu, at Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– 8:30pm: Meeting with Daniel Larrieu about Sacre, at Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– 9:30pm: Dinner, Chez Charlotte & Martin, Plaigne

All performances are free of charge (program subject to change).

Evening meals are open to the public and chargeable. Please confirm reservations by e-mail 48 hours in advance, specifying the number of people and the day at annie.bozzini@gmail.com (subject: Meal reservations).

German :

« Parterre » ist ein Festival, das dem Tanz gewidmet ist. Es ist für alle offen und findet in den Dörfern Plaigne, Pécharic-et-le-Py, Plaigne und Saint-Amans im Departement Audois statt.

Programm am Donnerstag, den 03. Juli :

– um 11 Uhr: Feldenkrais-Workshop, von Daniel Larrieu, in der Schule von Ribouisse

– von 17.00 bis 19.00 Uhr: Fotoinstallation, von Koen Augustijnen, in der Kapelle (Le Py)

– um 20 Uhr: Sacre, von Daniel Larrieu, in Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– um 20.30 Uhr: Treffen mit Daniel Larrieu rund um Sacre, in Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– um 21.30 Uhr: Essen, Chez Charlotte & Martin, in Plaigne

Alle Performances und Aufführungen sind kostenlos (Programmänderungen vorbehalten).

Die Abendmahlzeiten sind öffentlich zugänglich und kostenpflichtig. Bitte bestätigen Sie Ihre Reservierung 48 Stunden im Voraus per E-Mail und geben Sie die Anzahl der Personen sowie den Tag an annie.bozzini@gmail.com an (Betreff: Reservierung Mahlzeiten).

Italiano :

« Parterre » è un festival dedicato alla danza. Aperto a tutti, si svolge nei villaggi dell’Aude di Plaigne, Pécharic-et-le-Py, Plaigne e Saint-Amans.

Programma di giovedì 03 luglio:

– ore 11.00: laboratorio di Feldenkrais, a cura di Daniel Larrieu, presso la scuola Ribouisse

– dalle 17.00 alle 19.00: installazione fotografica, a cura di Koen Augustijnen, presso la cappella (Le Py)

– dalle 20.00: Sacre, di Daniel Larrieu, a Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– ore 20.30: Incontro con Daniel Larrieu su Sacre, a Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– 21.30: Pasto, Chez Charlotte & Martin, Plaigne

Tutti gli spettacoli sono gratuiti (programma soggetto a modifiche).

Le cene sono aperte al pubblico e a pagamento. Si prega di confermare la prenotazione via e-mail con 48 ore di anticipo, specificando il numero di persone e il giorno all’indirizzo annie.bozzini@gmail.com (oggetto: Prenotazione pasti).

Espanol :

« Parterre » es un festival dedicado a la danza. Abierto a todos, se celebra en los pueblos del Aude de Plaigne, Pécharic-et-le-Py, Plaigne y Saint-Amans.

Programa del jueves 3 de julio :

– 11:00 h: Taller de Feldenkrais, a cargo de Daniel Larrieu, en la escuela de Ribouisse

– de 17.00 a 19.00 h: Instalación fotográfica, por Koen Augustijnen, en la capilla (Le Py)

– a partir de las 20:00 h: Sacre, de Daniel Larrieu, en Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– 20.30 h: Encuentro con Daniel Larrieu sobre Sacre, en Saint-Amans (Le pré)

– 21.30 h: Comida, Chez Charlotte & Martin, Plaigne

Todos los espectáculos son gratuitos (programa sujeto a cambios).

Las cenas están abiertas al público y son de pago. Se ruega confirmar la reserva por correo electrónico con 48 horas de antelación, especificando el número de personas y el día en annie.bozzini@gmail.com (asunto: Reserva de comida).

