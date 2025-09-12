FESTIVAL PIGNON SUR MER 2025 Port-Vendres

FESTIVAL PIGNON SUR MER 2025

Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-12

fin : 2025-09-14

2025-09-12

Célébrez la côte catalane à travers spectacles, conférences et balades littorales une immersion poétique et engagée où arts, sciences et nature se croisent pour réinventer notre lien à la mer.

Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

Celebrate the Catalan coast through shows, lectures and coastal walks: a poetic and committed immersion where art, science and nature meet to reinvent our relationship with the sea.

German :

Feiern Sie die katalanische Küste mit Aufführungen, Vorträgen und Küstenwanderungen: ein poetisches und engagiertes Eintauchen, bei dem sich Kunst, Wissenschaft und Natur begegnen, um unsere Verbindung zum Meer neu zu erfinden.

Italiano :

Celebrate la costa catalana attraverso spettacoli, conferenze e passeggiate costiere: un’immersione poetica e impegnata in cui le arti, le scienze e la natura si uniscono per reinventare il nostro rapporto con il mare.

Espanol :

Celebrar la costa catalana a través de espectáculos, conferencias y paseos costeros: una inmersión poética y comprometida donde las artes, las ciencias y la naturaleza se unen para reinventar nuestra relación con el mar.

