Pézilla-de-Conflent

FESTIVAL POESIE ET CHANSONS EN FENOUILLEDES PÉZILLA DE CONFLENT

Pézilla-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-06-13 18:00:00

fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Rendez-vous le samedi 13 juin, à la salle des fêtes

• 16h00 Les chemins de Poésie

• 17h00 SPECTACLE L’âme des poètes Anne-Marie BRUN chante Juliette GRÉCO et PATACHOU

• 18h00 Stéphie SWING chante Paname EVOCATION DE LA VIE D’ÉDITH PIAF

• 20h00 Apéritif et Repas chantant PAYANT et SUR RESERVATION à J -3 06.07.36.33.62

Concerts en libre participation avec passage du chapeau

.

Pézilla-de-Conflent 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 36 33 62 lescopainsdebrassens@outlook.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Rendezvous on Saturday, June 13, at the Salle des Fêtes:

? 4:00 pm: Les chemins de Poésie (Poetry paths)

? 5:00 pm: SHOW L’âme des poètes Anne-Marie BRUN sings Juliette GRÉCO and PATACHOU

? 6:00 pm: Stéphie SWING sings Paname EVOCATION DE LA VIE D’ÉDITH PIAF (EVOCATION OF THE LIFE OF ÉDITH PIAF)

? 8:00 pm: Aperitif and singing meal PAYABLE BY RESERVATION D-3 06.07.36.33.62

Concerts with free participation and passing of the hat

L’événement FESTIVAL POESIE ET CHANSONS EN FENOUILLEDES PÉZILLA DE CONFLENT Pézilla-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI FENOUILLEDES