FESTIVAL POESIE ET CHANSONS EN FENOUILLEDES PÉZILLA DE CONFLENT Pézilla-de-Conflent
FESTIVAL POESIE ET CHANSONS EN FENOUILLEDES PÉZILLA DE CONFLENT Pézilla-de-Conflent samedi 13 juin 2026.
Pézilla-de-Conflent
FESTIVAL POESIE ET CHANSONS EN FENOUILLEDES PÉZILLA DE CONFLENT
Pézilla-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-06-13 18:00:00
fin : 2026-06-13
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
Rendez-vous le samedi 13 juin, à la salle des fêtes
• 16h00 Les chemins de Poésie
• 17h00 SPECTACLE L’âme des poètes Anne-Marie BRUN chante Juliette GRÉCO et PATACHOU
• 18h00 Stéphie SWING chante Paname EVOCATION DE LA VIE D’ÉDITH PIAF
• 20h00 Apéritif et Repas chantant PAYANT et SUR RESERVATION à J -3 06.07.36.33.62
Concerts en libre participation avec passage du chapeau
.
Pézilla-de-Conflent 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 07 36 33 62 lescopainsdebrassens@outlook.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Rendezvous on Saturday, June 13, at the Salle des Fêtes:
? 4:00 pm: Les chemins de Poésie (Poetry paths)
? 5:00 pm: SHOW L’âme des poètes Anne-Marie BRUN sings Juliette GRÉCO and PATACHOU
? 6:00 pm: Stéphie SWING sings Paname EVOCATION DE LA VIE D’ÉDITH PIAF (EVOCATION OF THE LIFE OF ÉDITH PIAF)
? 8:00 pm: Aperitif and singing meal PAYABLE BY RESERVATION D-3 06.07.36.33.62
Concerts with free participation and passing of the hat
L’événement FESTIVAL POESIE ET CHANSONS EN FENOUILLEDES PÉZILLA DE CONFLENT Pézilla-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI FENOUILLEDES