FESTIVAL PREMIERS REGARDS / Ciné-Petit Dèj Cinéma La Lanterne Bègles

FESTIVAL PREMIERS REGARDS / Ciné-Petit Dèj Dimanche 16 novembre, 10h00 Cinéma La Lanterne Gironde

Tarifs habituels

Cinquième jour du Festival Premiers Regards.

Petit dèj offert avant la séance

Le film : Avant-première de Premières neiges, programme de court-métrages.

La neige n’a pas son pareil pour faire des merveilles. Elle invite au jeu, bien sûr, mais aussi à la rêverie, au fantastique, à l’observation et à la découverte. Plaisir du toucher, sensation de froid, le blanc envahit l’écran.

Cinéma La Lanterne 151 boulevard Albert 1er Bègles 33130 Saint-Jean Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine 0978808879 https://cinemalalanterne.fr https://www.facebook.com/cinemalalanterne;https://www.instagram.com/cinemalalanterne/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://cinemalalanterne.fr/https-cinemalalanterne-fr-film-islands/ »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « contact@cinemalalanterne.fr »}] Le cinéma de proximité de Bègles. Bus : 31, 73, 15 et 86.

