FESTIVAL PYRÉNÉES BREIZH Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Bagnères-de-Luchon

FESTIVAL PYRÉNÉES BREIZH

Place Richelieu COMPLEXE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-04-23 10:00:00

fin : 2027-04-25 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-04-23

Événement incontournable pour tous les amoureux des cultures bretonnes et occitanes qui met à l’honneur les traditions, la musique et la danse de ces deux régions.

Programme 2027 à venir

Pour la 12ème édition une programmation de folie est à découvrir sur le site Internet de l’association, régulièrement mis à jour. Une billetterie sur place sera disponible, mais c’est mieux de s’inscrire avant !

Programme 2027 à venir .

Place Richelieu COMPLEXE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie pyrenees.breizh@yahoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A must-see event for all lovers of Breton and Occitan culture, showcasing the traditions, music, and dance of these two regions.

2027 Program Coming Soon

L’événement FESTIVAL PYRÉNÉES BREIZH Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE