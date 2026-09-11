UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Bagnères-de-Luchon

FESTIVAL PYRÉNÉES BREIZH Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon

vendredi 23 avril 2027 · Place Richelieu · Bagnères-de-Luchon

FESTIVAL PYRÉNÉES BREIZH Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 23 avril 2027
Fin
lundi 26 avril 2027
Heure de début
10:00:00
Lieu
Place Richelieu
Adresse
COMPLEXE DU CASINO
Ville
31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Bagnères-de-Luchon

FESTIVAL PYRÉNÉES BREIZH

Place Richelieu COMPLEXE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-04-23 10:00:00
fin : 2027-04-25 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2027-04-23

Événement incontournable pour tous les amoureux des cultures bretonnes et occitanes qui met à l’honneur les traditions, la musique et la danse de ces deux régions.

Programme 2027 à venir
Pour la 12ème édition une programmation de folie est à découvrir sur le site Internet de l’association, régulièrement mis à jour. Une billetterie sur place sera disponible, mais c’est mieux de s’inscrire avant !

Programme 2027 à venir   .

Place Richelieu COMPLEXE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   pyrenees.breizh@yahoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A must-see event for all lovers of Breton and Occitan culture, showcasing the traditions, music, and dance of these two regions.

2027 Program Coming Soon

L’événement FESTIVAL PYRÉNÉES BREIZH Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)