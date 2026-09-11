FESTIVAL PYRÉNÉES BREIZH Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon
vendredi 23 avril 2027 · Place Richelieu · Bagnères-de-Luchon
Informations pratiques
Bagnères-de-Luchon
FESTIVAL PYRÉNÉES BREIZH
Place Richelieu COMPLEXE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-04-23 10:00:00
fin : 2027-04-25 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2027-04-23
Événement incontournable pour tous les amoureux des cultures bretonnes et occitanes qui met à l’honneur les traditions, la musique et la danse de ces deux régions.
Programme 2027 à venir
Pour la 12ème édition une programmation de folie est à découvrir sur le site Internet de l’association, régulièrement mis à jour. Une billetterie sur place sera disponible, mais c’est mieux de s’inscrire avant !
Programme 2027 à venir .
Place Richelieu COMPLEXE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie pyrenees.breizh@yahoo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A must-see event for all lovers of Breton and Occitan culture, showcasing the traditions, music, and dance of these two regions.
2027 Program Coming Soon
L’événement FESTIVAL PYRÉNÉES BREIZH Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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