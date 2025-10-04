Festival Renc’Arts Spectacle ‘Sorcières’ Cie Encore Centre Culturel Vauban Toul

Festival Renc’Arts Spectacle ‘Sorcières’ Cie Encore Centre Culturel Vauban Toul samedi 4 octobre 2025.

Festival Renc’Arts Spectacle ‘Sorcières’ Cie Encore

Centre Culturel Vauban 4 rue des anciens combattants d’Afrique du Nord Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-04 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-04

Date(s) :

2025-10-04

FESTIVAL RENC’ARTS

Les 10 ans, le final !

SPECTACLE « SORCIÈRES », CIE ENCORE TOUT PUBLIC DÈS 8 ANS

SAMEDI 4 OCTOBRE 2025 A 15H

Au Centre Culturel Vauban, Toul (54)

Gratuit, contribution solidaire au chapeau

Sur réservation

Nez crochu et balais sous le bras, la sorcière fait peur. Elle fascine, autant qu’elle répulse. Mais qui est-elle ? Plongez avec nous dans son histoire, ses histoires, afin de reconjuguer le passé. Par des chants, de la musique, de la danse et des témoignages, nous redonnons place à celle qui a la puissance d’être “à-côté”, en marge.Tout public

0 .

Centre Culturel Vauban 4 rue des anciens combattants d’Afrique du Nord Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 62 61 08 contact@totacompania.fr

English :

RENC’ARTS FESTIVAL

10 years, the finale!

SHOW « SORCIÈRES », CIE ENCORE ALL AGES 8 AND UP

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2025 AT 3PM

At Centre Culturel Vauban, Toul (54)

Free of charge, solidarity contribution by hat

On reservation

With her hooked nose and broomstick under her arm, the witch is a scary character. She fascinates as much as she repels. But who is she? Join us as we delve into her history, her stories, and come to terms with the past. Through song, music, dance and personal accounts, we’ll restore the place of a woman who has the power to be « on the side », on the margins.

German :

FESTIVAL RENC’ARTS

Die 10 Jahre, das Finale!

SCHAUSPIEL « SORCIÈRES », CIE ENCORE FÜR ALLE AB 8 JAHREN

SAMSTAG, 4. OKTOBER 2025 UM 15 UHR

Im Centre Culturel Vauban, Toul (54)

Kostenlos, solidarischer Beitrag zum Hut

Auf Reservierung

Mit ihrer krummen Nase und den Besen unter dem Arm macht die Hexe Angst. Sie fasziniert, ebenso wie sie abstößt. Aber wer ist sie? Tauchen Sie mit uns in ihre Geschichte, ihre Geschichten ein, um die Vergangenheit neu zu bewerten. Mit Gesang, Musik, Tanz und Zeugenaussagen geben wir der Hexe wieder Raum, die die Macht hat, « nebenan » zu sein, am Rande der Gesellschaft.

Italiano :

FESTIVAL RENC’ARTS

10 anni, la finale!

SORCIÈRES », CIE ENCORE PER TUTTI GLI SPETTATORI DAGLI 8 ANNI IN SU

SABATO 4 OTTOBRE 2025 ALLE 15.00

Presso il Centro culturale Vauban, Toul (54)

Gratuito, contributo di solidarietà a cappello

Su prenotazione

Con il suo naso adunco e la scopa sotto il braccio, la strega è un personaggio spaventoso. Affascina quanto respinge. Ma chi è? Unisciti a noi per approfondire la sua storia, le sue storie e fare i conti con il passato. Attraverso il canto, la musica, la danza e le testimonianze personali, daremo spazio a qualcuno che ha il potere di essere « in disparte », ai margini.

Espanol :

FESTIVAL RENC’ARTS

¡Los 10 últimos años!

SORCIÈRES », CIE ENCORE PARA TODOS LOS PÚBLICOS A PARTIR DE 8 AÑOS

SÁBADO 4 DE OCTUBRE DE 2025 A LAS 15:00 H

En el Centre Culturel Vauban, Toul (54)

Gratuito, contribución solidaria a la gorra

Por reserva

Con su nariz aguileña y su escoba bajo el brazo, la bruja es un personaje aterrador. Fascina tanto como repele. Pero, ¿quién es? Acompáñanos a profundizar en su historia, en sus historias y a reconciliarnos con el pasado. A través de canciones, música, danza y relatos personales, daremos un lugar a alguien que tiene el poder de estar « al margen », en los márgenes.

L’événement Festival Renc’Arts Spectacle ‘Sorcières’ Cie Encore Toul a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par MT TERRES TOULOISES