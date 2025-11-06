Festival Rock this town Théâtre de la ville Valence

Festival Rock this town

Théâtre de la ville Place de la Liberté Valence Drôme

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 20 EUR

Début : 2025-11-06 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-06 20:30:00

2025-11-06

Le grand retour de “Rock this Town” au Mistral Palace la soirée au Théâtre de la Ville ouvrira la 8ème édition avec TV Sundaze en première partie ! Avec Bryan’s Magic Tears.

Théâtre de la ville Place de la Liberté Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 31 92 37 info@mistralpalace.com

English :

Rock this Town? returns to the Mistral Palace: the evening at Théâtre de la Ville opens the 8th edition with TV Sundaze as opening act! With Bryan’s Magic Tears.

German :

Die große Rückkehr von ?Rock this Town? im Mistral Palace: Der Abend im Théâtre de la Ville wird die 8. Ausgabe mit TV Sundaze als Vorgruppe eröffnen! Mit Bryan’s Magic Tears.

Italiano :

Rock this Town? torna al Mistral Palace: la serata al Théâtre de la Ville aprirà l’ottava edizione con i TV Sundaze come gruppo di supporto! Con le Lacrime Magiche di Bryan.

Espanol :

Rock this Town? vuelve al Mistral Palace: la velada del Théâtre de la Ville abrirá la 8ª edición con TV Sundaze como telonero Con las lágrimas mágicas de Bryan.

L’événement Festival Rock this town Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-07-05 par Valence Romans Tourisme