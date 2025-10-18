Festival ROYAN-ORGUES Concert participatif autour de l’œuvre Anatoll Église Notre-Dame Royan

Festival ROYAN-ORGUES Concert participatif autour de l’œuvre Anatoll Église Notre-Dame Royan samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Festival ROYAN-ORGUES Concert participatif autour de l’œuvre Anatoll

Église Notre-Dame 1 rue de Foncillon Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-18 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

Le seul concert où le public devient interprète ! Avec la participation du chœur éphémère CARAVOX, Louyse Gris et Joffrey Mialon organistes placés sous la direction du compositeur Marc Kowalczyk.

.

Église Notre-Dame 1 rue de Foncillon Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@royan-orgues.fr

English :

The only concert where the audience becomes the performer! With the participation of the ephemeral choir CARAVOX, Louyse Gris and Joffrey Mialon, organists under the direction of composer Marc Kowalczyk.

German :

Das einzige Konzert, bei dem das Publikum zum Interpreten wird! Mit der Teilnahme des temporären Ch?ur CARAVOX, Louyse Gris und Joffrey Mialon an den Organisten unter der Leitung des Komponisten Marc Kowalczyk.

Italiano :

L’unico concerto in cui il pubblico diventa interprete! Con la partecipazione del coro effimero CARAVOX, Louyse Gris e Joffrey Mialon, organisti sotto la direzione del compositore Marc Kowalczyk.

Espanol :

¡El único concierto en el que el público se convierte en intérprete! Con la participación del coro efímero CARAVOX, Louyse Gris y Joffrey Mialon, organistas bajo la dirección del compositor Marc Kowalczyk.

L’événement Festival ROYAN-ORGUES Concert participatif autour de l’œuvre Anatoll Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-09-10 par Mairie de Royan