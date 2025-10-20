Festival ROYAN-ORGUES Le Palais Royan

Festival ROYAN-ORGUES Le Palais Royan lundi 20 octobre 2025.

Festival ROYAN-ORGUES

Le Palais 42 av des Congrès Royan

Début : 2025-10-20

fin : 2025-10-22

2025-10-20

Du 20 au 22 octobre, rendez-vous au Palais des Congrès où des conférences, des rencontres, des ateliers découvertes, des concerts et une exposition seront proposés pour tous les publics.

Le Palais 42 av des Congrès Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@royan-orgues.fr

English :

From October 20 to 22, the Palais des Congrès will be the venue for conferences, meetings, discovery workshops, concerts and an exhibition for the general public.

German :

Vom 20. bis 22. Oktober treffen Sie sich im Palais des Congrès, wo Konferenzen, Begegnungen, Entdeckungsworkshops, Konzerte und eine Ausstellung für jedes Publikum angeboten werden.

Italiano :

Dal 20 al 22 ottobre, il Palazzo dei Congressi ospiterà conferenze, incontri, laboratori di scoperta, concerti e una mostra per il pubblico.

Espanol :

Del 20 al 22 de octubre, el Palacio de Congresos acogerá conferencias, reuniones, talleres de descubrimiento, conciertos y una exposición para el gran público.

