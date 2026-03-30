Festival Tapages | Christy and his brother Cinéma Grand Ecran Bergerac
Festival Tapages | Christy and his brother Cinéma Grand Ecran Bergerac jeudi 23 avril 2026.
Festival Tapages | Christy and his brother
Cinéma Grand Ecran 2 Rue des Carmes Bergerac Dordogne
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-23
fin : 2026-04-23
Date(s) :
2026-04-23
CHRISTY AND HIS BROTHER de Brendan CantyIrlande 1h34 sorti le 21/01/26 Belle surprise ! Film très pudique surl’évolution d’un jeune qui aurait pu mal tourner.Une vraie réussite qui fait penser à Ken Loach. .
Cinéma Grand Ecran 2 Rue des Carmes Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 86 04 05 24 assotapages@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Festival Tapages | Christy and his brother
L’événement Festival Tapages | Christy and his brother Bergerac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides
À voir aussi à Bergerac (Dordogne)
- Festival Tapages par le ciné-club de Bergerac Cinéma Grand Ecran Bergerac Bergerac 1 avril 2026
- Les mercredis jeux en folie | La mer et les poissons Micro-Folie Bergerac 1 avril 2026
- Goûter littéraire Médiathèque Bergerac 1 avril 2026
- La Micro-Folie de la CAB | Collection art nouveau La Micro-Folie de la CAB Bergerac 1 avril 2026
- Micro folie | Les mercredis jeux en folie Micro folie Bergerac 1 avril 2026