Festival Tapages | Christy and his brother Cinéma Grand Ecran Bergerac

Festival Tapages | Christy and his brother 2 Rue des Carmes Bergerac 2026-04-23

Festival Tapages | Christy and his brother Cinéma Grand Ecran Bergerac jeudi 23 avril 2026.

Festival Tapages | Christy and his brother

Cinéma Grand Ecran 2 Rue des Carmes Bergerac Dordogne

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-23
fin : 2026-04-23

Date(s) :
2026-04-23

CHRISTY AND HIS BROTHER de Brendan CantyIrlande 1h34 sorti le 21/01/26 Belle surprise ! Film très pudique surl’évolution d’un jeune qui aurait pu mal tourner.Une vraie réussite qui fait penser à Ken Loach.   .

Cinéma Grand Ecran 2 Rue des Carmes Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 86 04 05 24  assotapages@gmail.com

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English : Festival Tapages | Christy and his brother

L’événement Festival Tapages | Christy and his brother Bergerac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides

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