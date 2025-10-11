Festival techno hard-core Hard factory CENTRE DES CONGRES Épinal

Festival techno hard-core Hard factory CENTRE DES CONGRES Épinal samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Festival techno hard-core Hard factory

CENTRE DES CONGRES 7 Avenue de Saint-Dié Épinal Vosges

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-11 21:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11 23:58:00

Événement destiné aux amateurs de musique Hardcore pure et dure.

Events investit encore une fois le Centre des Congrès pour vous proposer un voyage inédit en plein cœur de la Hard musique.

Des artistes d’anthologie, une scénographie de folie, et une ambiance comme vous n’en avez jamais connue…

C’est maintenant ou jamais.Adultes

CENTRE DES CONGRES 7 Avenue de Saint-Dié Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 36 28 87 37 Thd.Events88@gmail.com

English :

Event for fans of hardcore music.

Once again, Events takes over the Centre des Congrès to offer you an unprecedented journey to the very heart of hardcore music.

Anthology of artists, crazy scenography, and an atmosphere like you’ve never experienced before?

It’s now or never.

German :

Veranstaltung für Liebhaber der reinen Hardcore-Musik.

Events wird das Kongresszentrum erneut in Beschlag nehmen, um Ihnen eine völlig neue Reise ins Herz der Hardcore-Musik zu bieten.

Anthologische Künstler, ein verrücktes Bühnenbild und eine Atmosphäre, wie Sie sie noch nie zuvor erlebt haben?

Jetzt oder nie.

Italiano :

Un evento per gli appassionati di musica hardcore.

Events si ripropone al Centre des Congrès per offrirvi un viaggio unico nel cuore della musica hardcore.

Artisti da antologia, una scenografia pazzesca e un’atmosfera mai provata prima?

Ora o mai più.

Espanol :

Un acontecimiento para los aficionados a la música hardcore.

Events vuelve a tomar el Centro de Congresos para ofrecerle un viaje único al corazón de la música hardcore.

Artistas de antología, una escenografía de locura y un ambiente como nunca has vivido..

Ahora o nunca.

