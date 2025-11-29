Festival Uzta Hitzan Mutxikoak Place du Labourd Ustaritz
Festival Uzta Hitzan Mutxikoak Place du Labourd Ustaritz samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Festival Uzta Hitzan Mutxikoak
Place du Labourd Parc Lota Ustaritz Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-29
fin : 2025-11-29
Date(s) :
2025-11-29
Le festival Uzta Hitzan est né en 2014 à l’initiative de la Mairie d’ Ustaritz, ce rendez vous est dédié à la langue basque.
Parc Lota, 11h Danse basque pendant le marché de producteurs. .
Place du Labourd Parc Lota Ustaritz 64480 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 93 00 44
English : Festival Uzta Hitzan Mutxikoak
German : Festival Uzta Hitzan Mutxikoak
Italiano :
Espanol : Festival Uzta Hitzan Mutxikoak
L’événement Festival Uzta Hitzan Mutxikoak Ustaritz a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque