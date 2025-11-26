Festival Uzta Hitzan Salle Lapurdi Ustaritz
Festival Uzta Hitzan Salle Lapurdi Ustaritz mercredi 26 novembre 2025.
Festival Uzta Hitzan
Salle Lapurdi Place du Labourd Ustaritz Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-26
fin : 2025-11-26
Date(s) :
2025-11-26
Le festival Uzta Hitzan est né en 2014 à l’initiative de la Mairie d’ Ustaritz, ce rendez vous est dédié à la langue basque.
Salle Lapurdi, 10h30 Spectacle pour enfants Xana eta sudur gorri magikoa par Dantzalai konpainia.
15h30 Spectacle pour enfants Itsaso zabalera par Maialen Alfaro. Sur inscription uniquement.
18h00 Conférence Paganisme et Christianisme dans la mythologie basque par Anuntxi Arana. .
Salle Lapurdi Place du Labourd Ustaritz 64480 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 93 00 44 s.pochelu@ustaritz.fr
English : Festival Uzta Hitzan
German : Festival Uzta Hitzan
Italiano :
Espanol : Festival Uzta Hitzan
L’événement Festival Uzta Hitzan Ustaritz a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque