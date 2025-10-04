Festival Vive la Magie – Espace Encan La Rochelle

Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 47 – 47 – 70 EUR

Début : 2025-10-04

fin : 2025-10-04

2025-10-04

Pour sa 17ème édition, VIVE LA MAGIE, le plus grand festival des Arts Magiques en Europe revient vous émerveiller !

Un grand spectacle de magie pour toute la famille !

Espace Encan Espace Encan Quai Louis Prunier

La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

English : Festival Vive la Magie

For its 17th edition, VIVE LA MAGIE, Europe’s biggest festival of the magical arts, returns to fill you with wonder!

A great magic show for the whole family!

German : Festival Vive la Magie

Ausgabe von VIVE LA MAGIE, dem größten Festival der magischen Künste in Europa, kommt zurück, um Sie in Staunen zu versetzen!

Eine große Zaubershow für die ganze Familie!

Italiano :

Per la sua 17ª edizione, VIVE LA MAGIE, il più grande festival europeo delle arti magiche, torna a riempirvi di meraviglia!

Un grande spettacolo di magia per tutta la famiglia!

Espanol : Festival Vive la Magie

En su 17ª edición, VIVE LA MAGIE, el mayor festival europeo de las artes mágicas, vuelve para llenarte de asombro.

¡Un gran espectáculo de magia para toda la familia!

