Festival Zarb’Event

Moulin à Tan Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-02

fin : 2026-05-02

Date(s) :

2026-05-02

Un festival d’arts de la rue et de musique punk, festif et engagé, pour célébrer l’art sous toutes ses formes et partager ensemble un moment de pur kiff, dans le respect et le bon délire. Festival organisé par les Zarbis Z’arts. A partir de 16h00 et concert à 20h00.

10 .

Moulin à Tan Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 44 18 63 moulinatan28@gmail.com

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English :

A festival of street art and punk music, festive and committed, to celebrate art in all its forms and share a moment of pure fun together, with respect and good fun. Festival organized by Zarbis Z?arts. From 4pm and concert at 8pm.

L’événement Festival Zarb’Event Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN