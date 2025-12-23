Festival Zoo Raiders Montlaur
Festival Zoo Raiders Montlaur samedi 10 janvier 2026.
Festival Zoo Raiders
Montlaur Aveyron
Tarif : – – EUR
12
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif repas
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-10
fin : 2026-01-10
Date(s) :
2026-01-10
Soirée de soutien pour le festival Zoo Raiders qui se tiendra à l’été 2026 pour la seconde édition ! Au programme démonstration BMX, graffeurs, repas et concerts
14h-17h Jam BMX ouvert à tous
15h-19h Live painting (graffeurs)
19h-21h Repas (salade, poulet à l’orange, riz et dessert)- Réservation 07 67 58 46 64
A partir de 21h30 concerts avec les groupes I-Kick Sound (Roots-Reggae-Dub), Pitch Up (Reggae-Rubadub-Dancehall) et Upside Sound (Dancehall) 12 .
Montlaur 12400 Aveyron Occitanie +33 7 67 58 46 64 runthingsshop@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An evening of support for the Zoo Raiders festival, which will be held for the second time in summer 2026! On the program: BMX demonstrations, graffiti artists, food and concerts
L’événement Festival Zoo Raiders Montlaur a été mis à jour le 2025-12-19 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)