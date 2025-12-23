Festival Zoo Raiders

Montlaur Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

12

Tarif de base plein tarif

Tarif repas

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-10

fin : 2026-01-10

Date(s) :

2026-01-10

Soirée de soutien pour le festival Zoo Raiders qui se tiendra à l’été 2026 pour la seconde édition ! Au programme démonstration BMX, graffeurs, repas et concerts

14h-17h Jam BMX ouvert à tous

15h-19h Live painting (graffeurs)

19h-21h Repas (salade, poulet à l’orange, riz et dessert)- Réservation 07 67 58 46 64

A partir de 21h30 concerts avec les groupes I-Kick Sound (Roots-Reggae-Dub), Pitch Up (Reggae-Rubadub-Dancehall) et Upside Sound (Dancehall) 12 .

Montlaur 12400 Aveyron Occitanie +33 7 67 58 46 64 runthingsshop@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

An evening of support for the Zoo Raiders festival, which will be held for the second time in summer 2026! On the program: BMX demonstrations, graffiti artists, food and concerts

L’événement Festival Zoo Raiders Montlaur a été mis à jour le 2025-12-19 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)