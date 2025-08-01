Festival ZubSti Abbaye Notre-Dame de La Couronne La Couronne 1 août 2025 07:00
Charente
Festival ZubSti Abbaye Notre-Dame de La Couronne 25 rue Léonard Jarraud La Couronne Charente
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 20 EUR
Début : Vendredi 2025-08-01
fin : 2025-08-03
2025-08-01
Le Festival ZubSti revient pour sa troisième édition à La Couronne. Au programme ateliers, concerts, spectacles vivants, expositions et performances !
Abbaye Notre-Dame de La Couronne 25 rue Léonard Jarraud
La Couronne 16400 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine
English :
The ZubSti Festival returns to La Couronne for its third edition. On the program: workshops, concerts, live shows, exhibitions and performances!
German :
Das Festival ZubSti kehrt für seine dritte Ausgabe nach La Couronne zurück. Auf dem Programm stehen Workshops, Konzerte, Live-Performances, Ausstellungen und Performances!
Italiano :
Il Festival ZubSti torna per il terzo anno a La Couronne. In programma: workshop, concerti, spettacoli dal vivo, mostre e performance!
Espanol :
El Festival ZubSti vuelve por tercer año a La Couronne. En el programa: talleres, conciertos, espectáculos en directo, exposiciones y performances
