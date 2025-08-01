Festival ZubSti Abbaye Notre-Dame de La Couronne La Couronne 1 août 2025 07:00

Charente

Festival ZubSti Abbaye Notre-Dame de La Couronne 25 rue Léonard Jarraud La Couronne Charente

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 20 EUR

Début : Vendredi 2025-08-01

fin : 2025-08-03

2025-08-01

Le Festival ZubSti revient pour sa troisième édition à La Couronne. Au programme ateliers, concerts, spectacles vivants, expositions et performances !

Abbaye Notre-Dame de La Couronne 25 rue Léonard Jarraud

La Couronne 16400 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine asso.creazion@gmail.com

English :

The ZubSti Festival returns to La Couronne for its third edition. On the program: workshops, concerts, live shows, exhibitions and performances!

German :

Das Festival ZubSti kehrt für seine dritte Ausgabe nach La Couronne zurück. Auf dem Programm stehen Workshops, Konzerte, Live-Performances, Ausstellungen und Performances!

Italiano :

Il Festival ZubSti torna per il terzo anno a La Couronne. In programma: workshop, concerti, spettacoli dal vivo, mostre e performance!

Espanol :

El Festival ZubSti vuelve por tercer año a La Couronne. En el programa: talleres, conciertos, espectáculos en directo, exposiciones y performances

