Festivalito Tango des Bigoudènes Milonga Argentina Salle polyvalente Plonéour-Lanvern
Festivalito Tango des Bigoudènes Milonga Argentina Salle polyvalente Plonéour-Lanvern dimanche 10 août 2025.
Festivalito Tango des Bigoudènes Milonga Argentina
Salle polyvalente Place charles de Gaulle Plonéour-Lanvern Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-10 21:00:00
fin : 2025-08-10
Date(s) :
2025-08-10
Ambiance garantie !
Soirées avec Djs et orchestre dans une belle salle en parquet.
Théme hommage au drapeau argentin
Plus d’infos https://ltdb29.wixsite.com/tango-des-bigoudenes/programme
Inscription sur hello asso
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/le-tango-des-bigoudenes/evenements/festivalito-tango-des-bigoudenes-2025-4e-edition .
Salle polyvalente Place charles de Gaulle Plonéour-Lanvern 29720 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 31 00 46 57
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Festivalito Tango des Bigoudènes Milonga Argentina Plonéour-Lanvern a été mis à jour le 2025-08-05 par OT HAUT PAYS BIGOUDEN