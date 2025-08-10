Festivalito Tango des Bigoudènes Milonga Argentina Salle polyvalente Plonéour-Lanvern

Salle polyvalente Place charles de Gaulle Plonéour-Lanvern Finistère

Début : 2025-08-10 21:00:00
Ambiance garantie !
Soirées avec Djs et orchestre dans une belle salle en parquet.
Théme hommage au drapeau argentin

Plus d’infos https://ltdb29.wixsite.com/tango-des-bigoudenes/programme

Inscription sur hello asso
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/le-tango-des-bigoudenes/evenements/festivalito-tango-des-bigoudenes-2025-4e-edition   .

Salle polyvalente Place charles de Gaulle Plonéour-Lanvern 29720 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 31 00 46 57 

