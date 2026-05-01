Festiv’Arches rue de la mairie Arches

Arches

Festiv’Arches

rue de la mairie cour de l’école Jean Haedrich Arches Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-24 17:30:00

fin : 2026-05-24 23:59:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-24

Victoria THOIZON, l’étoile montante du rock français , montera sur scène à 17H30 pour ouvrir cette nouvelle édition du festival ! Distinguée à l’international, cette artiste Pop-Rock aux influences Soul, est un diamant à l’état brut !

Compositrice, auteure, guitariste et chanteuse, Clara HENRY s’affirme très tôt dans un univers blues

rock. Son univers évolue vers un rock moderne, habité et nuancé, où l’intensité brute du blues dialogue avec une recherche sonore plus contemporaine.

Elle a partagé l’affiche avec des artistes internationaux tels que Artur Menezes, Tony Currenti (premier batteur de AC/DC), Ghalia Volt et Manu Lanvin.

PIZZA PÉTROLE, groupe hommage à l’univers d’Alain Bashung. De Pizza (album mythique de 1981 qui plaça définitivement Bashung au sommet du rock français) à Bleu Pétrole (dernier album studio sorti de son vivant, en 2008), le groupe nancéien a pour objectif de faire revivre sur scène l’énergie et l’émotion des morceaux emblématiques d’Alain Bashung, tout en offrant une expérience musicale blues/rock de qualité.

La soirée se terminera avec un trio d’inspiration rockabilly ! RUMBLE est largement influencé par le rockabilly originel à la Sun Records Elvis Presley, Johnny Burnette, Charlie Feathers… mais puise également son inspiration dans d’autres courants musicaux, de la country de Hank Williams aux instrumentaux garage de Link Wray.

Une buvette ainsi qu’une restauration sucrée et salée vous seront proposées.

L’entrée est gratuite, c’est un festival à ne pas manquer !!!Tout public

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rue de la mairie cour de l’école Jean Haedrich Arches 88380 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 32 80 38

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English :

Victoria THOIZON, the rising star of French rock , takes to the stage at 5:30 p.m. to open this latest edition of the festival! Internationally acclaimed, this Pop-Rock artist with Soul influences is a diamond in the rough!

Composer, songwriter, guitarist and singer Clara HENRY made her mark early on in the blues

rock universe. Her world has evolved into a modern rock, inhabited and nuanced, where the raw intensity of the blues dialogues with a more contemporary sound research.

She has shared the stage with international artists such as Artur Menezes, Tony Currenti (AC/DC?s first drummer), Ghalia Volt and Manu Lanvin.

PIZZA PÉTROLE, a tribute band to the world of Alain Bashung. From Pizza (the legendary 1981 album that put Bashung firmly at the pinnacle of French rock) to Bleu Pétrole (the last studio album released during his lifetime, in 2008), this Nancy-based band aims to bring the energy and emotion of Alain Bashung?s iconic songs to life on stage, while offering a high-quality blues/rock musical experience.

The evening concludes with a rockabilly-inspired trio! RUMBLE is heavily influenced by original rockabilly à la Sun Records Elvis Presley, Johnny Burnette, Charlie Feathers? but also draws its inspiration from other musical currents, from the country music of Hank Williams to the garage instrumentals of Link Wray.

A refreshment bar and sweet and savoury snacks will be available.

Admission is free: this is a festival not to be missed!

L’événement Festiv’Arches Arches a été mis à jour le 2026-05-02 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION