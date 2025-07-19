Festivités de la Fête Nationale Loché-sur-Indrois 19 juillet 2025 19:00

Festivités de la Fête Nationale Loché-sur-Indrois Indre-et-Loire

Repas champêtre organisé par le Syndicat d’Initiative, avec animation, sans réservation. Vers 22h30 retraite aux flambeaux suivie d’un feu d’artifice sonorisé vers 23h00.

Loché-sur-Indrois 37460 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 92 61 55 mairie@lochesurindrois.fr

English :

Country-style meal organized by the Syndicat d’Initiative, with entertainment, no reservation required. Around 10:30 pm torchlight procession followed by a fireworks display with sound around 11:00 pm.

German :

Vom Fremdenverkehrsverein organisiertes ländliches Essen mit Animation, keine Reservierung erforderlich. Gegen 22:30 Uhr Fackelzug, gefolgt von einem beschallten Feuerwerk gegen 23:00 Uhr.

Italiano :

Cena in stile rustico organizzata dal Syndicat d’Initiative, con intrattenimento, senza obbligo di prenotazione. Intorno alle 22.30 fiaccolata seguita da uno spettacolo pirotecnico con suono intorno alle 23.00.

Espanol :

Comida campestre organizada por el Syndicat d’Initiative, con animación, sin reserva previa. Hacia las 22.30 h: desfile de antorchas seguido de un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales con sonido hacia las 23.00 h.

