Festnoz Bar Le Ti’Boussa Avranches

Festnoz
Début : 2025-11-01 20:30:00
Rythmes et chants traditionnels celtiques à écouter et/ou pour danser avec le groupe Iggy Noz et le trio Tardif, Coudray et Labbe . .
Bar Le Ti’Boussa 3 rue de la liberté Avranches 50300 Manche Normandie +33 6 85 54 87 87 al.tiboussa@gmail.com
