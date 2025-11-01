Festnoz Bar Le Ti’Boussa Avranches

Festnoz Bar Le Ti’Boussa Avranches samedi 1 novembre 2025.

Festnoz

Bar Le Ti’Boussa 3 rue de la liberté Avranches Manche

Début : 2025-11-01 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-01

2025-11-01

Rythmes et chants traditionnels celtiques à écouter et/ou pour danser avec le groupe Iggy Noz et le trio Tardif, Coudray et Labbe . .

Bar Le Ti’Boussa 3 rue de la liberté Avranches 50300 Manche Normandie +33 6 85 54 87 87 al.tiboussa@gmail.com

