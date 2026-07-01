Informations pratiques

Estoher

F’ESTOHER

Estoher Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-31 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-02 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-31

Venez célébrer la fête du village à Estoher sur 3 jours ! Au programme

-Vendredi 31 juillet dès 18h ouverture des festivités, happy hour et bal avec DJ Léo.

-Samedi 1er août dès 14h, concours de pétanque, jeté de bouchons et jeux pour enfants, messe à l’église d’Estoher.

-Dimanche 2 août dès midi, apéritif offert par le comité des fêtes et animation d’Amor Flamenco.

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Estoher 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 86 68

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English :

Come celebrate the village festival in Estoher over three days! On the schedule:

-Friday, July 31: Starting at 6 p.m., opening of the festivities, happy hour, and dance with DJ Léo.

-Saturday, August 1: Starting at 2 p.m., pétanque tournament, cork-throwing contest, and games for kids; Mass at the Estoher church.

-Sunday, August 2: Starting at noon, aperitif hosted by the festival committee and entertainment by Amor Flamenco.

L’événement F’ESTOHER Estoher a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO