F’ESTOHER Estoher
vendredi 31 juillet 2026 · Estoher
Informations pratiques
Estoher
F’ESTOHER
Estoher Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-02 14:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-31
Venez célébrer la fête du village à Estoher sur 3 jours ! Au programme
-Vendredi 31 juillet dès 18h ouverture des festivités, happy hour et bal avec DJ Léo.
-Samedi 1er août dès 14h, concours de pétanque, jeté de bouchons et jeux pour enfants, messe à l’église d’Estoher.
-Dimanche 2 août dès midi, apéritif offert par le comité des fêtes et animation d’Amor Flamenco.
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Estoher 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 86 68
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come celebrate the village festival in Estoher over three days! On the schedule:
-Friday, July 31: Starting at 6 p.m., opening of the festivities, happy hour, and dance with DJ Léo.
-Saturday, August 1: Starting at 2 p.m., pétanque tournament, cork-throwing contest, and games for kids; Mass at the Estoher church.
-Sunday, August 2: Starting at noon, aperitif hosted by the festival committee and entertainment by Amor Flamenco.
L’événement F’ESTOHER Estoher a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Estoher (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- MARCHÉS FESTIFS D’ÉTÉ Estoher 13 septembre 2026