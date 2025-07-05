Fête annuelle Étouars 5 juillet 2025 07:00
Dordogne
Fête annuelle Étouars Dordogne
Début : 2025-07-05
fin : 2025-07-06
2025-07-05
Samedi 19h repas jambon à la broche 20€ sur réservation, animations foraines, 23h feu d’artifice et soirée dansante.
Dimanche 10h randonnée (environ 8 km), animations foraines toute la journée, brocante (emplacement gratuit sur réservation installation à partir de 6h30). 12h repas moules/frites 16€ sur réservation, 15h courses de tracteurs tondeuses ( participation sur réservation). .
Étouars 24360 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 31 74 71 29
English : Fête annuelle
Saturday 7pm: spit-roasted ham dinner (20? on reservation), fairground entertainment, 11pm fireworks and dancing.
Sunday 10am: hike, fairground entertainment, flea market 12pm: mussels and French fries meal, 3pm: lawnmower tractor races.
German : Fête annuelle
Samstag 19 Uhr: Schinken am Spieß 20? (Reservierung erforderlich), Jahrmarkt, 23 Uhr: Feuerwerk und Tanzabend.
Sonntag 10 Uhr: Wanderung, Jahrmarkt, Trödelmarkt 12 Uhr: Muscheln und Pommes frites, 15 Uhr: Rasenmähertraktorrennen.
Italiano :
Sabato ore 19: cena a base di prosciutto allo spiedo (20? su prenotazione), animazione della fiera, ore 23: fuochi d’artificio e balli.
Domenica 10: passeggiata, animazione, mercatino delle pulci 12: cena a base di cozze e patatine fritte, 15: gara di trattori tagliaerba.
Espanol : Fête annuelle
Sábado 19.00 h: cena con jamón asado (20 euros previa reserva), animación en el recinto ferial, fuegos artificiales y baile a las 23.00 h. Domingo 10.00 h: paseo y mercadillo.
Domingo 10h: paseo, animación en el recinto ferial, mercadillo 12h: comida a base de mejillones y patatas fritas, 15h: carreras de tractores cortacésped.
