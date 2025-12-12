FÊTE ANNUELLE GYM CLUB RUTHÉNOIS Rodez

samedi 13 décembre 2025.

Rodez Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : Samedi 2025-12-13
fin : 2025-12-13

2025-12-13

Le Gym Club Ruthénois organise sa fête annuelle. A cette occasion, les gymnastes vous proposent deux spectacles.
Rodez 12000 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 68 91 75 

The Gym Club Ruthénois organizes its annual party. To mark the occasion, the gymnasts are putting on two shows.

