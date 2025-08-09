Fête communale La Bloutière
Fête communale La Bloutière samedi 9 août 2025.
Fête communale
Centre-bourg La Bloutière Manche
Fête communale de La Bloutière à partir de 20h.
Méchoui, buvette, bal gratuit.
Infos et réservation 06 45 24 31 24
Centre-bourg La Bloutière 50800 Manche Normandie +33 6 84 89 56 24 Fabienne.fleury@live.fr
English : Fête communale
La Bloutière community festival from 8pm.
Mechoui, refreshments, free dance.
Information and booking: 06 45 24 31 24
German :
Gemeindefest in La Bloutière ab 20 Uhr.
Méchoui, Getränkestand, kostenloser Tanz.
Infos und Reservierung: 06 45 24 31 24
Italiano :
Festa comunitaria di La Bloutière dalle 20.00.
Mechoui, rinfresco, danza gratuita.
Informazioni e prenotazioni: 06 45 24 31 24
Espanol :
Fiesta popular de La Bloutière a partir de las 20.00 horas.
Mechoui, refrescos, baile gratuito.
Información y reservas: 06 45 24 31 24
